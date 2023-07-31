Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance on charges in the ex-president's classified documents case. Carlos De Oliveira didn't enter a plea Monday because he hasn't found a Florida-based attorney to represent him. De Oliveira is accused of scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage investigators wanted. De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta. De Oliveira faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators. De Oliveira was ordered to turn over his passport and agree to pay $100,000 if he doesn’t appear in court. Arraignment is scheduled Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce.
Here's how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it's only halfway over
At about its halfway point, the record-breaking hot and extreme summer of 2023 is both unprecedented and unsurprising. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. Scientists say they've been talking about this for a long time but the really hot seawater worries them. And there’s no relief in sight. Forecasters predict a hotter than normal August and September. Records are being demolished. People are dying. Scientists say it's mostly climate change with a bit of El Nino. After a summer like this at least one expert wonders why the world continues to burn fossil fuels.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son.
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.”
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is starting some studies to test possible treatments for long COVID. Millions of people are estimated to have the mysterious condition. The studies are small but each will tackle multiple possible therapies for things like brain fog, sleep disturbances and the theory that lingering virus may be at least partly to blame. The studies are part of the RECOVER project, which had to unravel what the most common and burdensome symptoms of long COVID are before doing studies.
Israel's full high court to hear petitions against judiciary law in September that spurred protests
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court says that a full panel of 15 justices would hear petitions in September against a contentious law that was passed last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and which has spurred mass protests. The court said Monday that a hearing concerning the law striking down the high court’s ability to annul government decisions considered “unreasonable” would take place Sept. 12 with a full bench of 15 justices. The Supreme Court typically hears cases with smaller panels, but appears to have opted for a full complement of judges in light of the highly delicate nature of the matter.
As the pope heads to Portugal, he's laying the groundwork for the church's future and his own legacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is embarking this week on a five-day trip to Portugal for World Youth Day. The big Catholic rally is aimed at galvanizing the young generations in their faith. It comes this year as Francis himself is in a process of consolidating the legacy of his pontificate. He has been naming a slew of young bishops and cardinals and is preparing for a big October meeting to discuss the future of the church. Many of the themes on the agenda will also be topics during the youth event in Portugal, including climate change and social justice issues.
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here's what to know
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. Yellow shut down operations on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal, following the layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees on Friday. In an announcement early Monday, the Teamsters said that the union received legal notice confirming Yellow was ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy. The Associated Press reached out to Yellow for comment on Monday. No bankruptcy filings had gone live as of the early morning.
Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Economic sanctions could severely hurt one of the world’s poorest nations after a coup unseated one of the West’s last democratic partners against Islamic extremists in West Africa’s Sahel region. Niger’s neighbors are also threatening armed intervention against the junta run by the head of the presidential guard, although analysts say there is only a slim chance of the regional body successfully sending troops. Both the United States and France have sent forces and hundreds of millions of military and humanitarian aid in recent years to Niger, which was a French colony until 1960. The French and the US train Nigerien forces, and the French military carries out joint operations in the north.
Churchill Downs to improve track maintenance, veterinary resources for fall meet after horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will implement safety measures for its September meet including new track surface maintenance equipment and additional monitoring and equine care following 12 horse deaths before and after the Kentucky Derby that spurred suspension of its spring meet. Racing is scheduled to resume Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 1 at the historic track, which paused racing operations on June 7 and moved the meet to Ellis Park. The track will work with HISA and industry experts to predict at-risk horses through advanced analytic techniques and form a safety management committee including horsemen, track employees and veterinarians.
