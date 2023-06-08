Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires affects people as far as away as North Carolina
NEW YORK (AP) — With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. That means at least another day, or more, of a dystopian-style detour that’s chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights, and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air. U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that’s driving the great Canadian-American smoke out “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days."
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, rejecting a Republican-led effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map. The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a white Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her Black neighbor told investigators she felt threatened by the victim and her young children. A report released Thursday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came as Susan Louise Lorincz made her initial appearance in court, and was assigned a public defender. In a statement to investigators after the shooting Lorincz was quoted as saying she had problems with children in the neighborhood not respecting her. The report also details allegations that Lorincz physically attacked the victim’s children and called them racist names. A funeral for the Black mother of four, Ajike Owens, is scheduled for Monday.
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died. He had an enormous impact on American politics and religion. Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century. Robertson ran for president as a Republican in 1988, and from that experience founded the Christian Coalition, which helped cement the Republican Party's enduring alliance with evangelical voters. Robertson also drew attention for his televised pronouncements of God’s judgment on America for everything from homosexuality to teaching evolution. Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93.
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
NEW YORK (AP) — While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee has called off a vote that would move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. This came after Rep. James Comer accepted a last-minute offer Wednesday night by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. Comer said in a statement that the committee is removing a contempt resolution against Wray from Thursday’s schedule and that the access is “an important step toward conducting oversight” of the bureau.
Republicans set to push mail ballots, voting methods they previously blasted as recipes for fraud
ATLANTA (AP) — After years of criticizing mail voting and so-called ballot harvesting as ripe for fraud, Republicans at the top of the party want to change course. They are poised to launch aggressive get-out-the-vote campaigns for 2024 that employ just those strategies, attempting to match the emphasis on early voting Democrats have used for years to lock in their supporters well ahead of Election Day. The goal is to persuade voters who support GOP candidates that early voting techniques are secure and to make sure they are able to return their ballots in time to be counted. It marks a notable shift from rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election.
Wife of slain man says police didn't respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage
DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage says she called 911 but that police didn't respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband Qualin Campbell was being held by another man. It says the officers were responding to a report of a shooting at 2:09 p.m. She says she called 911 just after 1 p.m. after her husband texted her a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car and a message that said “911” and "Send Please!"
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches R.I.S.E. Network to improve diversity on Broadway
NEW YORK (AP) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda hopes to increase diversity on Broadway and in theaters across the country with a new initiative announced Thursday. The Representation, Inclusion and Support for Employment Theater Network – or R.I.S.E. Network, for short – is launching a directory of diverse offstage theater professionals to make it easier for them to get hired for jobs ranging from stagehands to producers and general managers. According to a 2021 report from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, which studied Broadway shows in the 2018-2019 season, 100% of general managers and 94% of the producers were white. White actors were cast in 80% of the lead roles in musicals and 90% of the lead roles in plays.
