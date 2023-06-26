Wagner's mercenary leader issues a defiant statement as Moscow tries to project stability
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has released the first audio statement since an aborted armed rebellion he staged on Saturday. He defended the move as a reaction to an attack on his force that killed some 30 of his fighters. Prigozhin taunted Russian military leaders for letting his forces march as far as they did and for failures in Ukraine. He didn’t say where he was or what his plans are. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also made his first public appearance since the uprising in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.
The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There's also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect who pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison. Authorities said Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began indiscriminately firing an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The attack came a year after Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, had been arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.” But, charges were ultimately dropped. Victims called the Colorado Springs mass shooter a “monster” who hunted down LGBTQ+ patrons during a hearing Monday after Aldrich plead guilty.
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. Monday's order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the Alabama decision. In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted. The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after agreeing to hear the Alabama case.
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel also announced Monday that Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. “Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular show remaining at 8 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot. The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson
If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she'll be the 1st trans member of Congress
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November. McBride, a Democrat, says people deserve a representative “who sees them and who respects them.” Her announcement also highlighted her support for paid family leave, which passed the Delaware Senate last year. McBride was elected in 2020 in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border. There are several other transgender legislators around the country McBride is the first trans state senator.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
Flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. In addition to bad weather, a technology failing also contributed to to airline disruptions in the Washington, D.C., area. Nearly 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday combined, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and more than 1,100 U.S. flights had been canceled as of noon ET Monday. Thousands of additional travelers experienced delays. Staying calm — and knowing your rights — can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say.
Patricia Field, ‘Sex and the City’ designer on Carrie’s iconic looks, a must-have fashion item
NEW YORK (AP) — Costume designer Patricia Field has never liked fashion rules. The woman who famously combined a tutu with spiky heels on Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City,” and made a plaid bucket hat cool on Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris” has a way of making high fashion feel accessible to the masses. A new documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, “Happy Clothes,” shows how the Emmy-winning designer works and thinks. As for Carrie's famous tutu look, Field says she knew Sarah Jessica Parker could pull it off and thought it would be a hit. (It was.) Field says it's important to her process that the actor feel good with what they're wearing.
