World leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes as Ukraine's Zelenskyy travels to G7 summit
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies warned China and North Korea against building up their nuclear arsenals, pivoting to major northeast Asian crises ahead of the arrival later Saturday of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The focus on Asia at the Group of Seven summit comes as leaders tighten sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its invasion of Ukraine. Japan said Zelenskyy’s decision to attend the G7 in person stemmed from his “strong wish” to participate in talks that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy would have direct engagement at the summit, a day after Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Japan, while confronting a stalemate back in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids default. Biden is hoping to avoid an outcome on the U.S. debt limit that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a boon to Beijing. The president began his third day at the G7 summit with a briefing by his staff on the latest fits and starts in the showdown over how to raise the federal debt limit. The president will also squeezing in meetings aimed at challenging China’s buildout across the Indo-Pacific, including with the so-called Quad partnership made up of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.
Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face 'serious differences'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans have stopped and started and stopped again at the Capitol. The dizzying series of events Friday came amid high-stakes negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic default. President Joe Biden remains “optimistic" a deal can be reached, the White House press secretary says while acknowledging there are "serious differences.” Biden and Republicans are racing to strike a deal as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the nation fails to pay its bills. A top Biden adviser says the White House remains hopeful. Talks are likely to resume over the weekend.
Search for 4 kids missing after deadly Amazon plane crash leaves Colombia on edge
BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombians are on edge as authorities search for four Indigenous children who were on a small plane that crashed in the the Amazon jungle this month but have not been found. The three adults aboard died. The crash happened May 1 and soldiers on Tuesday found the wreckage and the bodies of the pilot, an adult guide and the children's mother. But there were no signs of the youngsters, who are ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months. Colombian President Gustavo Petro took to Twitter to announce that the four children had been found alive but he deleted the tweet and acknowledged that the children had in fact not been found.
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan’s top automaker. The latest problem, affects 56,111 Toyota Raize hybrid vehicles, produced by Daihatsu, a manufacturer specializing in small models, wholly owned by Toyota. It also affects 22,329 vehicles sold as the Daihatsu Rocky. The vehicles were all sold in Japan. Just a week ago, Toyota acknowledged there had been data breach at its online Connected service, spanning a decade, putting information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk for leaks. No breaches were reported.
Diplomatic tour by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy highlights Putin’s stark isolation
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — While the world awaits Ukraine’s spring offensive, its leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already launched a diplomatic one. In a span of a week, he has dashed to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and Britain to shore up support for the defense of his country. On Friday, he was in Saudi Arabia to meet with Arab leaders, some of whom are allies with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, was at home, facing unprecedented international isolation, with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant hanging over his head and clouding the prospects of traveling to many destinations, including those viewed as allies.
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month
NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas says it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers later this month. The company says proceeds from the sale will be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.
Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals
BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home. Game 3 is Sunday. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 3 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.