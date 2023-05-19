Biden endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy set to take part in G7 summit
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter. That was learned as he huddled with allies at the Group of Seven summit on how to bolster support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion. The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden announced he green-lit the training, which is likely to be conducted in Europe over the coming months, during a meeting of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. Biden told the leaders that decisions on when, how many, and who will provide the fourth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.
Debt limit talks stall as Republicans 'press pause,' criticize White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says it’s time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House have come to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana says gaps remain in the negotiations with the White House. Graves says it's “just not productive” to continue at this point. It's not clear when the talks will resume, he said. Biden’s administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if negotiators fail to increase the borrowing limit to keep paying the nation’s bills.
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He's a Republican candidate for president
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president. The Senate's only Black Republican has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee declaring his intention to seek his party's nomination. His candidacy will test whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years. The deeply religious 57-year-old former insurance broker has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity. He's scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston.
FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several FBI employees have accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony, a day after the agency announced two of them had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack affected their work. The three men who described themselves as whistleblowers alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in front of a House panel on what Republicans assert is the “weaponization” of government against conservatives. The probe has been criticized by Democrats who have called it a futile effort by Republicans to avenge the enemies of former President Donald Trump.
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A proposed $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights — by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth. Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson envisions building a 274-meter, or 900-foot, replica of the moon in Dubai. The city-state is already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders. And even though Henderson’s plan may sound out of this world, Dubai already has a red-hot real estate market. It has been fueled by the wealthy who earlier fled coronavirus restrictions imposed in their countries during the pandemic and Russians seeking refuge amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
Police officer charged with lying about leaks to Proud Boys leader
A police officer has been arrested on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to a leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday. An indictment alleges that Lamond warned former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for Tarrio related to the banner’s destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined a mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
MONTREAL (AP) — During the worst of the pandemic, outdoor recreation surged as people took up pursuits to escape isolation. For many, that meant getting on a bicycle. The question is whether they stick with it in these closer-to-normal times. The evidence is incomplete. But what's clear from a Rutgers-Virginia Tech study of cycling in various North American and European cities is that many new bikeways were built during the height of COVID-19. And these efforts were rewarded with increased cycling in places that undertook robust development. Montreal did more than any other North American city studied. In Europe, London, Paris and Brussels stepped up more than most. A study in Bogota, Colombia, also noted an uptick in cycling there.
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Neely's chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety. He is being mourned on Friday at a church in Harlem. The former Michael Jackson impersonator died May 1 when a fellow subway rider pinned him to the floor of a subway car in a chokehold that lasted several minutes. The fatal struggle was recorded on video by an onlooker who said Neely had been yelling at other passengers as he begged for money, but hadn’t attacked anyone. The Rev. Al Sharpton said Neely was screaming for help when he was killed.
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
CANNES, France (AP) — If last year’s Cannes was partially defined by its tribute to “Top Gun Maverick” star Tom Cruise, this year’s has belonged to Harrison Ford. The 80-year-old Ford is retiring Indiana Jones, and saying goodbye to one of cinema’s most iconic swashbucklers after he first debuted, with fedora and whip, more than 40 years ago. It’s been a moving farewell tour — most of all for Ford, who has teared up frequently along the way. Ford said Friday that it's been like watching “a relic of your life” pass by. Ford says he loves the character of Indy “and what it brought it my life.”
