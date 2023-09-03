Russians press Ukraine in the northeast to distract from more important battles in counteroffensive
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military is staging a ferocious push in northeastern Ukraine. The effort is designed to pin down Ukrainian forces, distract them from their counteroffensive and minimize the number of troops Kyiv is able to send to more important battles in the south. The Kremlin tactic threatens to further slow the pace of the counteroffensive that was launched almost three months ago. Kyiv’s effort to reclaim Russian-occupied territory has produced minimal gains and heavy losses. Time is running short for Ukrainian troops, who must try to make the most of the last few weeks of the summer fighting season.
Biden tells Idalia's Florida victims 'your nation has your back.' DeSantis rejects meeting with him
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before setting out on a walking tour of the city of Live Oak, which is recovering from the storm. Notably absent was any interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis suggested a meeting could hinder response efforts and did not accompany the Democratic president. Biden's federal disaster chief says her team and the governor's team “worked collectively” to agree on the area that Biden would visit. The mayor of Live Oak, east of the state capital of Tallahassee, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and “showing us that we’re important to you.”
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remain have been stranded in the Nevada desert after storms that swept through the area. Authorities on Sunday were investigating a possible death. They also were hoping to open exit paths for attendees by the end of the Labor Day weekend. Organizers closed vehicular access to the counterculture festival and attendees trudged through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet. The revelers were urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. KNSD-TV reported that the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said a death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued.
Tim Scott is the top Black Republican in the GOP presidential primary. Here's how he discusses race
OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Tim Scott is the only Black Republican presidential candidate who's campaigning aggressively these days in early-voting Iowa. The state is majority white, and the South Carolina senator is betting that his upbeat message of personal responsibility and his focus on his Christian faith are good fits for Iowa Republicans. Scott denies the existence of systemic racism in the United States and introduces himself to audiences as the product of early-life mentors who taught him not to be bitter. Iowa Republicans interviewed over the past several months say his message has resonated with them. But so far, Scott and the other Republicans running for the White House are far behind former President Donald Trump in the race for the nomination.
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey's president
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two people have been hospitalized following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage on Reni seaport in Ukraine’s Odesa region. The attack on Sunday came a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Ukraine's air force said that Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River and 22 of them were shot down by air defenses. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.” Russia's Defense Ministry said that the attack was aimed at military fuel storage facilities.
Fatal police shooting of pregnant Ohio woman raises concerns over firing at moving vehicles
Body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year old pregnant mother in Ohio, has raised questions about the strength of police department use-of-force restrictions and how an allegation of shoplifting led to a bullet being fired through her windshield. Policing organizations have recommended departments adopt restrictions against shooting at moving vehicles, citing the potential danger to bystanders. But only a third of the country's largest departments have such policies in place. While the Blendon Township department did have a policy, experts also say departments rarely enforce the prohibitions with meaningful discipline.
Americans have long wanted the perfect endless summer. Jimmy Buffett offered them one
It seemed wistfully appropriate that news of Jimmy Buffett’s death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the point of every American summer’s symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto tightly. That was the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds. He was the man whose devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business. It was also a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Caribbean, via the Florida Keys. Buffett became an avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug.
Israel's Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in violent clashes to be deported
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants Eritrean migrants involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv to be deported immediately and has ordered a plan to remove all of the country’s African migrants. Sunday's remarks came a day after bloody protests by rival groups of Eritreans in south Tel Aviv left dozens of people injured. The violence returned to the fore the issue of migrants, which has long divided Israel. Its resurgence comes as Israel is torn over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan. Supporters cite the migrant issue as a reason why the courts should be reined in, saying they have stood in the way of pushing the migrants out.
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records
According to studio estimates, the third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise has topped the domestic box office this weekend with $34.5 million. By the end of the Monday holiday, Sony expects that total will rise to $42 million. Labor Day signals the end of Hollywood’s summer movie season, which will likely surpass $4 billion in ticket sales for the first time since the pandemic thanks in no small part to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which are still netting records even after seven weeks in theaters. “Barbie” officially became the biggest movie of 2023 while Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sailed past $850 million globally.
Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death
LONDON (AP) — Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and walked them outside the palace in central London Sunday to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed. Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organized Sunday’s event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth's memory. Sept. 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland.
