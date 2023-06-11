Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed in Philadelphia, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. Authorities said the collapse happened early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire. There were no reports of injuries. Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below in northeast Philadelphia. A Philadelphia Fire Department official said the northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” due to heat from the fire.
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump readies for a momentous court appearance Tuesday on charges related to the hoarding of top-secret documents, Republican allies are amplifying, without evidence, claims that he's the target of a political prosecution. They’re citing the Justice Department’s decision in 2016 not to bring charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information. She was Trump's Democratic opponent in that year's presidential race. His supporters also are invoking the classified documents investigation concerning President Joe Biden to allege there's a two-tier system of justice. But those arguments overlook many factual and legal differences that limit the value of any such comparisons.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," died of suicide: AP Sources
Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide. Four people familiar with the matter confirmed the cause of death to The Associated Press but were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The 81-year-old Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead later Saturday morning. Kaczynski was suffering from late-stage cancer.
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has struggled to overcome recruiting shortfalls and as a way to try to address that problem, it's stepping up efforts to sign up immigrants. The armed services are offering a fast track to American citizenship for those who enlist. The Army and the Air Force have bolstered their marketing to entice legal residents to sign up. One important part of the effort is the use of recruiters with similar backgrounds to these potential recruits. When Esmita Spudes Bidari took the oath last week to join the U.S. Army Reserves, it was thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who, like her, is Nepalese.
Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military reported recapturing a southeastern village as Russian forces claimed to repel multiple attacks in the area. To the southwest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top adviser said six people were injured when Moscow’s troops fired at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian-held territory along a flooded front line. Andriy Yermak, the president’s chief of staff, wrote on his Telegram account that the injured were rushed to hospital in the southern city of Kherson. An Associated Press team on site saw three ambulances drop off injured evacuees at a hospital, one of whom was splattered with blood and was whisked by stretcher into the emergency room.
4 children who survived 40 days in Colombian jungle recover as harrowing details emerge
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed were recovering Sunday in a military hospital in Colombia, as new details of their harrowing story emerged in a country still mesmerized by their saga. The kids, aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months, are expected to remain for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday, but family members say some are already speaking and wanting to do more more than lying on a bed. The children were traveling with their mother from the village of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare when the plane crashed.
In a last-ditch effort, longtime Southern Baptist churches expelled for women pastors fight to stay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Southern Baptist churches ousted for having women pastors will be appealing that decision at the Southern Baptist Convention's upcoming annual meeting. Saddleback Church's founding pastor, Rick Warren, is urging SBC delegates to reinstate the California-based megachurch. He said the Baptist statement of faith represents a consensus but should not be used to enforce uniformity. Saddleback leadership believe women can lead under male elders. In Kentucky, Fern Creek Baptist Church — the other congregation appealing — has a different position, believing women can serve at all levels. Southern Baptist will gather this week in New Orleans to decide this matter and others facing the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
BALTIMORE (AP) — A mobile clinic in Baltimore is expanding access to buprenorphine, a medication that treats opioid use disorder by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The city’s “Healthcare on the Spot” program is housed in a retrofitted van in some of Baltimore’s most drug-ridden communities. The so-called harm reduction model has been endorsed by the Biden administration and offers potentially life-saving services to opioid users without requiring abstinence. Advocates say it acknowledges the importance of keeping people alive while they confront the enormous challenges associated with recovery. Critics argue it enables illegal activity.
SEC lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies raise questions about industry's future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two recent lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges have reopened tensions between the government and a volatile industry that has been marred by scandals and market meltdowns. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase are the latest in an ongoing tussle between government officials who describe the crypto industry as the “Wild West” and creators of digital assets who seek to legitimize cryptocurrency as a currency of the future. Industry leaders say that with their latest actions, U.S. regulators are now more clearly signaling that they seek to ensure that cryptocurrency has no room in the traditional financial system.
Elvis Presley's cousin lifts Democrats' hopes in Mississippi governor's race
GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is tough political territory for Democrats. But the party sees an unusual opportunity this year to unseat the Republican governor, Tate Reeves. Democratic nominee Brandon Presley is a second cousin of Elvis Presley and was born a few days before the rock ’n’ roll legend died. Brandon Presley frequently talks about government corruption, focusing on a welfare scandal that developed while Reeves was lieutenant governor. Presley, who's an elected member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is also pushing for Medicaid expansion to help financially strapped hospitals and is telling voters about his hardscrabble childhood. Reeves is portraying Presley as part of a national Democratic operation far removed from the realities of life in Mississippi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.