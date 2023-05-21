Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are not occupying Bakhmut. Zelenskyy's comments on Sunday at the Group of Seven summit in Japan cast doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen. Zelenskyy said that “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.” The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground in the invasion’s longest battle. And a series of comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials added confusion to the matter. Zelenskyy’s response in English to a question earlier at the summit about the status of Bakhmut suggested that he believed the city had fallen to Russian forces and he offered solemn words about its fate.
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after 'productive' call
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he and President Joe Biden will meet on Monday in person to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy and Biden spoke by phone Sunday as the president was flying back from a trip to Japan. McCarthy said the call was “productive.” Talks to keep the federal government funded have been off-again, on-again for several days, and McCarthy indicated they would resume later Sunday. Both sides have said progress was being made but that they remain far apart. The Treasury Department has said an agreement should be reached before funding runs dries early next month.
'They’re opposed to government. But now they are the government.' One county's hard-right shift
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative groups that have targeted and won majorities on local boards and commissions across the United States over the past couple years are now pressing agendas that include election distrust, skepticism of government and a desire to have religion play a greater role in public decision-making. The consequences are becoming apparent in places such as Sumner County, Tennessee, where a local Constitutional Republicans group won a majority last year on the county commission. Members have waged a political war on fellow Republicans they view as insufficiently conservative and are feuding with the county’s election commission in ways that could affect preparations for the 2024 presidential election.
What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the number of people who die in mass killings in the U.S. continues to rise, thousands more are left to handle the trauma of losing someone they love. One of the hardest days they confront each year is the anniversary of the killing. They grapple with the same question, sometimes after many years have passed: What do I do with myself on the date that changed everything? Some people throw a party to get through the pain. Others prefer to be completely alone. Many fall somewhere in the middle, adopting little rituals to help them get through the day.
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression in February, he used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. People close to Fetterman say his more relaxed style is a reflection of the progress he's made after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression. He was treated with medication and fitted for hearing aids for hearing loss that had made it harder for him to communicate. His hospitalization came less than a year after he had a stroke during his Senate campaign.
Greek elections: Conservative party in lead but unlikely to form government outright
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Exit polls in Greece’s parliamentary elections show Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative party in the lead but unlikely to win enough seats to form a government outright. If confirmed by official results, Mitsotakis will have to seek coalition partners to secure a majority in the 300-seat parliament. If coalition talks fail, a second election could be held in late June or early July. Exit polls showed Mitsotakis’ main rival, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party, in second place. Sunday’s election is Greece’s first since its economy ceased being under strict supervision by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during the country’s nearly decade-long financial crisis.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP has long been an advocate for Black Americans. It joins the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State. Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries.
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday just before closing time. Kansas City police say one of the wounded is in critical condition. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge early Sunday and began providing medical aid. Police say two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The bar featured a performance by a local rap artist Saturday night.
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
