Indictment takeaways: Trump's alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers
MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces. Zelenskyy said Saturday that his top Ukrainian commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intensified fighting on parts of the front line. The Ukrainian leader spoke at a news conference while hosting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelenskyy responded to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment a day earlier that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was underway and that Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses.” Zelenskyy said that “I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day ... everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.”
4 children, including a baby, survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation but also prompted questions about their extraordinary survival. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida. But about a thousand miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress. That's where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counter-offensive against the Justice Department. The federal indictment against Trump unsealed Friday includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them off to visitors, willfully defied Justice Department demands to return them and made false statements about them.
This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind
COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Exiting from the pandemic, the assumption might be students who returned quickly to in-person learning might be the least scathed academically. But the upheaval still took a toll, even in tiny rural communities like Columbus, Kansas. Three years later, an elementary school teacher has more third graders than ever who are reading below grade level. Third grade typically is the last year students are taught to read. The school adopted a science-backed phonics curriculum during the pandemic — the kind gaining momentum nationwide — and is using it to help kids catch up. “I have kids,” one teacher said midway through the year, “that legitimately cannot read.”
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left chaos in his wake after quitting Parliament and accusing fellow lawmakers of ousting him in a “witch hunt.” Johnson unexpectedly stepped down as a lawmaker late Friday. He had faced suspension from Parliament for misleading lawmakers about rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic. Johnson insists he never deliberately lied over “partygate.” His departure left the Conservative government absorbing the shock of yet another Johnson earthquake. The committee investigating Johnson said he had had “impugned the integrity” of the House of Commons with his attack. Meanwhile, a band of loyal supporters insisted Britain’s divisive ex-leader could still make a comeback.
Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday. And then she was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing. With Swiatek looking out of sorts and seeking advice from her coach between points, Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. Muchova carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead 2-0 and 4-3. But Swiatek took the last three games.
Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged
PARIS (AP) — French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden who has a 3-year-old daughter. His name was not released. The lead prosecutor said he was presented to investigating judges in the Alps town of Annecy on Saturday and handed the charges. He is in custody pending further investigation. Witnesses said he mentioned his daughter, wife and Jesus Christ during the attack. The prosecutor says the victims are no longer in life-threatening condition after Thursday’s stabbing.
Can a chatbot preach a good sermon? Hundreds attend church service generated by ChatGPT to find out
FUERTH, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of German Protestants attended a church service in Bavaria that was generated almost entirely by artificial intelligence. The service was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna. It was one of hundreds of events at the convention of Protestants in the Bavarian towns of Nuernberg and Fuerth, and it draw such an immense interest that people formed a long queue outside the building an hour before it began. The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by different avatars on a huge screen above the altar, led the more than 300 people through 40 minutes of prayer, music, sermons and blessings.
Pope Francis takes doctors' advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis' surgeon says the pontiff is following doctors' advice and he will skip Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery. The surgeon says that blood and imaging tests indicate the pontiff's recovery is proceeding in an “absolutely normal” manner. The surgeon also told reporters on Saturday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome that Francis for now has to avoid extra exertion following hernia repair. The operation on Wednesday on the 86-year-old pontiff also removed painful scarring from previous surgeries. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would recite the traditional Sunday noon prayer privately in his hospital room.
