Pittsburgh synagogue gunman is found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue on the Jewish Sabbath and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die. The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers was a foregone conclusion. Bowers’ lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole. The trial will shift to the penalty phase starting June 26.
George Floyd's killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Justice Department issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, often violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed. The report came out Friday. It was the result of a sweeping two-year probe, and it confirmed many of the citizen complaints about police conduct that emerged after Floyd’s 2020 death. The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech. The probe also concluded that both police and the city discriminated against Black and Native American people.
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.
Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy. He went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of the allegations of wrongdoing, but this time the stakes are higher as he faces years in prison if convicted. Trump vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024. Experts said that underscores how the former president is willing to abuse the office to carry out purely personal activities.
Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate strict abortion limits, but a new law could be coming
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bid by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to reinstate the state’s strict ban on most abortions has failed. In a rare 3-3 split decision Friday, the state's supreme court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The outcome distinguishes Iowa from more than a dozen states across the country that severely limit access to abortion, at least for now. The ruling doesn’t preclude Reynolds and lawmakers from passing a new law restricting abortion, however. Currently, abortions are allowed in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after repeated homophobic chants could be heard from fans. Four players were ejected in the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused the referee to end the match in the eighth added minute. FIFA fined Mexico the equivalent of $108,000 in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.
Popular 'low T' treatment is safe for men with heart disease, but doctors warn it's no youth serum
New research suggests testosterone replacement therapy is safe for men with “low T” and who have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it. But doctors say men shouldn’t view the treatment as a way to stay young. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine finds heart attacks, strokes and other major cardiac issues were no more common among those using testosterone gel than those using a placebo. Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen says that implies the gel is also safe for men without cardiovascular problems who have low T.
German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it 'almost shines'
BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a bronze sword made more than 3,000 years ago that is so well-preserved it “almost still shines” has been unearthed in Germany. Bavaria’s state office for the preservation of historical monuments says the sword, which is believed to date back to the end of the 14th century B.C. — the middle of the Bronze Age — was found during excavations last week in Noerdlingen, in southern Germany. It has a solid octagonal hilt and comes from a grave in which three people — a man, a woman and a boy — were buried in quick succession with bronze objects. It isn’t clear whether the three were related to each other and, if so, how.
Japan raises the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, which was among the world's lowest
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit which had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world’s lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women. The revision was part of a revamping of laws related to sex crimes. Parliament separately passed a new law to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues which activists criticized for not guaranteeing equal rights for sexual minorities. Japan in 2017 revised its criminal code on sexual crimes for the first time in 110 years. A series of acquittals in cases of sexual abuse and growing instances of sexual images taken of girls and women without their consent have triggered public outrage, prompting the new revisions.
'The Full Monty' returns 25 years on, with its politics laid bare
LONDON (AP) — The Sheffield strippers of “The Full Monty” return 25 years on, in a new TV series that wears its politics on its sleeve. In the much-loved original movie, a group of unemployed men from the north of England decide to form a striptease act in a desperate attempt to raise money after the local steelworks closed down. A new comedy-drama TV series returns to those characters more than two decades later in a compelling portrait of contemporary Britain. The eight-part original series from FX is now available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.