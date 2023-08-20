Tropical Storm Hilary menaces Mexico's Baja coast, southwest US packing deadly rainfall
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary is no longer a hurricane but it's still packing what forecasters call “life-threatening” rain as it speeds up Mexico's Baja coast toward Southern California. The National Hurricane Center predicts Hilary will unleash flooding across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. and remain a tropical storm as it swirls north into Nevada by Monday morning. As of Sunday morning, the Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana were directly in the storm’s path. Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said in an online briefing Sunday that people should focus on flood risks rather than wind damage.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, bringing a premature end to the country's first lunar mission since 1976. The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It was expected to land Monday. However, Roscosmos said it lost contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday after the spacecraft ran into difficulties and reported an “abnormal situation.” The Luna-25 was in a race with an Indian spacecraft to be the first to reach the south pole.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.
Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As days turn into weeks, the odds are growing longer for families hoping to be reunited with missing loved ones after a fire swept across Hawaii's town of Lahaina. But some remain undeterred as they continue their search for those still unaccounted for. Maui resident Kevin Baclig says he's not ready to give up looking for his wife and in-laws, while Leona Castillo hopes to soon hear from her son. She hopes he was able to outrun the fire. The list of the missing has dwindled over the days, as loved ones reunite with other loved ones and as authorities identify more remains. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.
Firefighters curb blazes threatening 2 cities in western Canada but are 'not out of the woods yet'
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters have kept wildfires at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as well as a threatened city in British Columbia, though no one is claiming victory. Milder weather was forecast to end Sunday, after providing some help for fire teams battling Canada’s worst fire season on record. They are struggling to contain flames that have destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands. A huge wildfire on Saturday was kept nine miles from Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories that is virtually empty after nearly all its 20,000 residents fled. In British Columbia, raging flames also were kept away from Kelowna, a city of 150,000 people.
Ecuadorians are choosing a new president amid increasing violence that may scare away voters
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador is holding a special election to pick a new president amid unprecedented violence, including the assassination of a candidate earlier this month. Front-runners in Sunday's election include an ally of fugitive former President Rafael Correa and a millionaire with a security background promising to be tough on crime. Authorities have deployed more than 100,000 police and soldiers to protect the vote against more violence. Diana Atamint is the president of the National Electoral Council. She says voting will send a "strong democratic message of unity and hope." Voting in Ecuador is mandatory for most voters, but turnout could be affected because of people's fears of leaving their homes.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico almost to the Great Lakes. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air-conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night. During the orientation, students began suffering from dehydration and other heat-related symptoms.
Georgia made it easier for parents to challenge school library books. Almost no one has done so
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican lawmakers passed a law to make it easier to challenge school library books as inappropriate, but few people are using it. The Associated Press finds at least 15 large Georgia school districts say they have received no demands to remove books under the law, which took effect Jan. 1. One element reducing complaints is the Georgia law’s requirement that only parents of current students can challenge books. At least six challenges have been received in a suburban Atlanta district that has been a focus of conservative unrest. There, the Forsyth County school board has ruled parents must give advance permission before any student can read five of the challenged books.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says it will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It follows a similar offer earlier from the Netherlands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the move an important motivation for his country’s forces, who are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia. The promise of new fighter jets came the day after an unusually brazen Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others. Zelenskyy vowed stern retaliation for the attack, whose victims included children. The U.S. recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets. Zelenskyy travelled to both countries Sunday to finalize the delivery deals.
