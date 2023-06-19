Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but China rebuffs the main US request
BEIJING (AP) — China’s main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China “marks a new beginning” as their nations seek to repair damaged relations. Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and says they agreed to “stabilize” deteriorated ties. But Blinken left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: Blinken says China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial. Chinese diplomat Yang Tao blames the issue squarely on U.S. sanctions, which Blinken says revolve entirely around threats to American security. Yet Blinken and Xi pronounce themselves satisfied with progress made during two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement.
A search is underway for missing submersible that takes people to see Titanic
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. That is according to media reports. The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel and said it was working to bring the crew back safely. In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck and iceberg and sank in 1912. The company said at the time that the expeditions would include about 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment in the five-person submersible.
'It was hell': Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American missionary who spent six years in captivity in Africa says he was beaten, locked in chains and pressured repeatedly to convert to Islam. Jeff Woodke tells The Associated Press his experience “was hell” and the last year he was asking his captors to kill him before he was released in March. The 62-year-old McKinleyville, California, resident and his wife say they believe FBI officials withheld information about negotiations with the captors. Their statements are a rare public airing of the delicate and tense interactions that often precede a detainee’s release. The FBI says it worked “tirelessly” to bring Woodke home and is happy he’s reunited with his family.
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the U.S. over the weekend. The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike. Bullets flew in Idaho and Washington state as well as Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Los Angeles County. The toll included a state trooper who was ambushed in central Pennsylvania. The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts disagree over causes. It could be due to the prevalence of guns in America. Professor Daniel Nagin at Carnegie Mellon University says disputes that used to be resolved with fists are now played out with firearms.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
DETROIT (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Fiercest fighting in years erupts in West Bank camp of Jenin, at least 5 Palestinians killed
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli military forces have raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Monday, igniting the fiercest day of fighting in years as Palestinian militants detonated roadside bombs and Israeli helicopter gunships struck Palestinian gunmen to rescue troops trapped in the hourslong firefight. At least 5 Palestinians were killed, including a 15-year-old boy, and over 90 others wounded, Palestinian health officials said. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded, the army said. The Israeli military said forces stormed into the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning to arrest two wanted militants. They faced fierce resistance. Palestinian militants said they ambushed Israeli armored vehicles with explosive devices, disabling several vehicles with troops trapped inside.
Trump and other Republicans conjure a familiar enemy in attacking Democrats as ‘communists’
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court has highlighted a popular strategy among Republicans: likening their opponents to “Marxists” and “communists.” Trump repeatedly referred to Democrats in those terms this past week, both in social media posts and in a speech after he pleaded guilty in federal court. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has used similar messaging, arguing the U.S. risks falling victim to “woke” ideology, which he says is a form of “cultural Marxism.” Experts say the rhetoric is a form of political hyperbole that has often been used in U.S. politics to demonize political opponents.
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway. Data analyzed by The Associated Press show some states have dropped coverage for more than half the people whose eligibility cases were decided in April or May. States were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid during the pandemic. But that ban was lifted in April. President Joe Biden's administration is urging states to slow down because of fears that some eligible people are getting dropped for not filling out paperwork.
UK lawmakers likely to back a scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons is likely to endorse a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. That would be a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers on Monday will debate a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament and are expected to approve its findings. It’s unclear whether there will be a formal vote or whether the report will be approved by acclamation. Johnson responded with fury to the report. He accused its members of “a protracted political assassination.” But only a handful of his political allies have said they will vote against the committee’s conclusions.
What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn't let go
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” There's a deep hunger for exploring other possibilities about how other worlds and other potential lives might unfold. And movies, books and TV shows about alternate realities and multiverses feed that appetite in an era when lots of people are asking exactly how we got to this point. They're also a lucrative storytelling approach for creators who want to make the most of their characters without ruining a “prime timeline." Some experts say that in the end, it's about experiencing stories in which someone looks for, and perhaps finds, a best possible self out of all the possibilities.
