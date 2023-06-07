'I can taste the air': Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It's delaying some flights Wednesday, sending school recesses indoors, forcing the cancelation of events and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 420 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air quality with what the U.S. rates as “hazardous” levels of pollution has extended into central New York, with massive tongues of “unhealthy” air extending as far as Virginia and Indiana.
After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful critique of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, his temperament and abortion. Pence will tell an audience in the Des Moines, Iowa, suburbs on Wednesday that, “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president again.” That's according to excepts released by Pence's campaign. Pence is the first vice president in modern history to challenge his former running mate. Trump leads the GOP 2024 presidential field in early polls.
Ukraine rushes drinking water to flooded areas as environmental damage mounts from dam break
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. They also are weighing where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River, which forms part of the front line of the 15-month war. More than 2,700 people have fled flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people. The hydroelectric dam and reservoir is essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine.
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Many Americans will be marking Juneteenth this month. It's the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.
Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond police say
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a gunman who opened fire minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with. Eighteen-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, Lorenzo Smith, were both killed Tuesday in the shooting. The gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the state capital’s city-owned Altria Theater after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. Five other people were wounded. Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard, knew Jackson. He said the two had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year. Edwards said the nature of the dispute is still being investigated.
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis underwent successful surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago. The Vatican said there were no complications after Wednesday's three-hour surgery, which required Francis to be under general anesthesia. Soon after the procedure, the surgeon who performed the operation said the pope was awake and fine and that the hernia was fixed. The pontiff was expected to remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days. While hernia operations are rarely performed on an emergency basis, the procedure appeared somewhat urgent. It was scheduled just a day after Francis went to the hospital for tests.
Senators call on TikTok CEO to explain 'inaccurate' statements about how company manages US data
NEW YORK (AP) — Two U.S. senators are asking TikTok to explain what they called “misleading or inaccurate” statements about how it stores and provides access to U.S. user data. In a letter sent Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, U.S. Sens Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn cited recent news reports from Forbes and The New York Times that raised questions about how the company some handles sensitive U.S. user information. TikTok has said servers that contain U.S. user data have been physically stored in Virginia and Singapore, where its headquartered. But who can access that data - and from where - is an ongoing question.
Platonic co-parenting offers an alternate model for family building
NEW YORK (AP) — More families are coming together platonically. That means arranging to raise children with friends, known sperm donors or through elective co-parenting connections made on so-called mating sites. Advocates say platonic co-parenting often avoids the pain of divorce or the added stress and expense of going it alone. The idea of parenting with others platonically while living separately has been around for years among LGBTQ+ people. But it has gained ground among heterosexuals. Interest skyrocketed during the pandemic. Co-parenting matching sites are akin to dating services and apps. Users grew by the thousands during 2020 and 2021. Experts urge people who are serious about such arrangements to work out co-parenting agreements with a lawyer or family coach ahead of time.
