Novak Djokovic shows his experience at Wimbledon. Russian teen Mirra Andreeva shows her inexperience
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s experience was on display at Wimbledon. And so was Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s inexperience. Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the All England Club who is looking for his 24th Grand Slam title overall. He reached the quarterfinals at the grass-court major for the 14th time by beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4. Andreeva is only 16 and playing at the All England Club for the first time. She let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss. Chris Eubanks reached the quarterfinals in his first Wimbledon appearance. He beat fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin pledged loyalty to the Russian government in a Kremlin meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The meeting happened just five days after the commander led a short-lived rebellion. The announcement Monday was the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men. A Kremlin spokesman said the three-hour meeting took place on June 29 and also involved commanders from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military contractor. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself. Prigozhin led troops on a march to Moscow in order to demand a change of defense minister.
Erdogan urges Europe to revive Turkish EU membership talks in exchange for Swedish NATO accession
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country might approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European Union nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the EU. Erdogan publicly linked Sweden’s membership in the Western military alliance and his country’s long-stalled application to become part of the EU for the first time before leaving for a NATO summit that starts Tuesday in Lithuania’s capital. Turkey is a candidate to join the EU, but democratic backsliding, disputes with EU-member Cyprus and other issues have held up its progress toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Kansas must stop changing trans people's sex listing on driver's licenses, judge says
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order on Monday ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach. It will stay in effect for up to two weeks. But the judge's action is significant because Kansas has allowed transgender people to change their driver's licenses for four years. Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration for not halting the changes. The attorney general contends that a new law prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar's stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds
BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths. They say the findings highlight the need for governments to address the health impacts of global warming. In their study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers examined official mortality figures from 35 European countries. They found a marked increase in deaths from late May to early September last year, compared with the average recorded over a 30-year period. The increase in heat-related deaths was higher among older people, women and in Mediterranean countries, they found. But the data also indicated that measures taken in France since a deadly heatwave two decades ago may have helped prevent deaths there last year.
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change. They're prodding private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries. Monday's meticulously choreographed gathering at Windsor Castle injected substance into the type of encounter between president and monarch that historically has been more about ceremony. After the arrival formalities, Biden and Charles participated in a climate-focused roundtable with officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors.
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump. The leading contenders for the GOP nod so far aren't ignoring voters in the traditional early states. But they doing more than the other GOP candidates to strengthen their position in states like Tennessee and Alabama that will hold contests on so-called Super Tuesday. That’s when the largest number of of delegates, which candidates win state-by-state, are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. DeSantis will speak in Nashville on Saturday, while Trump will be in Alabama in a few weeks.
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. The storm canceled hundreds of flights in the New York and Boston airports. Vermont has evacuated some campers and people stuck in homes after getting several inches of rain, with more on the way.
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Archeologists are digging in a central Nebraska field to find the bodies of more than 80 children who were buried at a Native American boarding school. Crews are using shovels, trowels and smaller tools Monday as they seek to find the remains of children who once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School west of Omaha. The school opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students before closing in 1931. Residents of the tiny community of Genoa have been looking for the cemetery for decades with help from researchers and state officials.
