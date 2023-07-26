Hunter Biden plea deal falls through, at least for now, after judge expresses concern over agreement
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s plea deal on two tax charges has fallen through at least temporarily after the federal judge hearing his case in Delaware expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge. Wednesday’s outcome leaves open the yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. President Joe Biden’s son had been charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes. He had made an agreement with prosecutors, who planned to recommend two years of probation. He also was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user, a felony. He had agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, meaning he would not technically plead guilty to the crime.
Israel's top court to hear petitions against first part of contentious judicial overhaul
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s highest court says that it will hear petitions in September against a divisive law weakening its power passed by parliament earlier this week. Israeli civil society groups and others have filed petitions asking the Supreme Court to strike down the law enacted Monday — the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broader program to overhaul Israel’s judiciary. The far-right government’s plans to limit judicial power have plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in years, unleashing widespread unrest and exposing the country’s deep social fissures.
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak. Will it be the last hike?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even after inflation has steadily eased this year, the Federal Reserve’s policymakers still think prices are rising too fast and are almost certain to lift their key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday. The Fed’s increase would be its 11th hike in 17 months. As with its previous rate hikes, this one would likely further elevate the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Another hike is expected despite a run of encouraging news that has sent stock prices higher, boosted consumer confidence and brightened hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult “soft landing,” in which inflation would continue to slow toward the Fed’s 2% target without sending the economy tumbling into a recession.
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at the Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia invaded 17 months ago. Dozens of soldiers arrive through the night with bandaged limbs soaked in blood, faces blackened with shrapnel fragments and stunned eyes fixed on the ceiling, frozen in shock. After their surgeries, they are sent off to recover elsewhere to create space for the next nightly deluge. One doctor says: “We hold our own front line here.”
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs. The Pentagon has rejected Grusch's claims and denies it is concealing any such program. While the study of UFOs often evokes talk of aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter.
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's
DETROIT (AP) — Seven major automakers say they’re joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla’s and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada. General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis said Wednesday that they will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations with 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors. The dramatic move is intended to speed the adoption of electric vehicles, allaying fears that chargers won’t be available for long distance travel.
Residents are at a loss after newspaper that bound community together shuts in declining coal county
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after the last newspaper closed in a declining coal community in West Virginia, residents say they are already experiencing challenges getting and sharing information. In March, The Welch News in McDowell County weekly became another one of the thousands of U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005. It’s a crisis publisher and owner Missy Nester called “terrifying for democracy” and one that disproportionately impacts rural Americans. Residents suddenly have no way of knowing what’s happening at public meetings. Local crises, like the desperately needed upgrade of water and sewer systems, are going unreported. And there is no one to keep disinformation in check.
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
LONDON (AP) — A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days. Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor of New York City says four people suffered minor injuries but no one died when a fire on a construction crane caused its arm to strike a building as it crashed to the street. Pedestrians ran for their lives early Wednesday as the crane's arm fell. The cause of the fire and partial collapse on Manhattan's West Side is being investigated. A fire official says the person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety. Mayor Eric Adams says “this could have been much worse." Two firefighters also experienced chest pains and heat exhaustion.
British billionaire, owner of Tottenham soccer team, arrested on insider trading charges
NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis is in custody and awaiting an initial appearance in a New York City courtroom, where he'll face insider trading and conspiracy charges. Federal authorities announced the arrest of Lewis and two of his personal pilots on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lewis had orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme that utilized secrets he learned in corporate boardrooms to the benefit of his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his friends and his pilots. Williams said he used inside information to compensate employees and shower gifts on friends and lovers. His attorney says he'll fight the charges vigorously.
