Trump to appear in court in classified documents case | Live updates
MIAMI (AP) — About four dozen former President Donald Trump supporters dressed in red, white and blue clothing boarded two buses in an Orlando Walmart parking lot for the four-hour trip to Miami to show their support outside the federal courthouse where the former president would be appearing. Some wore T-shirts that said “Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong” and hats stenciled with “Because America Can Never Be Too Great.” The trip was organized a grassroots group called the Florida Republican Assembly, which had originally envisioned four buses making the journey but settled for just two.
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
DENVER (AP) — Denver police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who police say is a suspect was also shot. He's been taken into custody. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday, about three-and-a-half hours after the game. It was in an area where police say the largest celebrations took place, about a mile from Ball Arena. Police believe multiple shots were fired in a dispute between several people. The suspect's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Police said three of the wounded were in critical condition.
Panic, yelling as tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel in western New York
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A passenger thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour of a cavern system says he fought to breathe in the chilly water under the capsized craft. The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of an historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport. One person was killed. Survivor Daniel Morrissette told ABC's “Good Morning America” that by the time he realized what happened, the boat was on top of him and he couldn’t find any air pockets.
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson 'cease-and-desist' letter over Twitter series: Reports
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. After his April firing, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series. Two episodes have aired so far. Fox has demanded Carlson stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets. Carlson’s lawyers have said the network breached the contract first. A spokesperson for Fox and attorneys representing Carlson did not immediately return requests for comments Tuesday.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”
Transgender and nonbinary people are often sidelined at Pride. This year is different
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Transgender and nonbinary people are front and center this year at Pride festivals where they've often been sidelined. Many celebrations this June are taking a public stand against legislation targeting transgender people. New York City's parade will feature transgender grand marshals and a float with trans people of color. Pride in Hastings, Nebraska, focused on trans victims of violence. A Pride organizer in Reading, Pennsylvania, says a march will be dedicated to the trans and drag-performer communities. In Connecticut, restrictions on transgender people are not being proposed. But organizers of Middletown Pride still placed a major focus on trans rights this year.
Playground slides doused with pool acid, injuring 2 children
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two children suffered what were described as “burn-like injuries” after playing on slides that had been doused with acid at a Massachusetts park. The fire department says police and firefighters responded to Bliss Park in Longmeadow on Sunday morning for a report of a suspicious substance on the playground equipment. Emergency medical technicians went to a home for a report of two children with burns who had just left the park. Authorities determined that someone broke into a storage room at the park’s swimming pool and stole muriatic acid that was poured on three slides. No one has been arrested.
Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold
The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company that was already struggling is stung by inflation with Americans pulling back on spending. Inflation has buffeted consumers after a pandemic-fueled binge on goods for the home, but spending has also moved elsewhere as people are again able to travel, or go to restaurants and shows. Sales of “electronic multicooker devices,” most of which are Instant Pots, reached $758 million in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Sales had plunged 50% by last year, to $344 million.
The Beatles are releasing their 'final' record. AI helped make it possible
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record," decades after the band broke up. McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” He said the new song is set to be released later this year. McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano." He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record."
Creative ice cream flavors could make this a sweet, savory, scoop-worthy summer
Who's up for some ice cream that tastes like ranch dressing? Maybe a creamy scoop of Everything Bagel? Like any culinary domain, the world of ice cream keeps evolving. Food editors say recent years have seen an explosion of new flavor combos, unexpected ingredients and new presentations from ice cream makers big and small. On the flavor front, there are floral ingredients like rose, orange blossom, lavender and jasmine, and herbal notes like saffron and tarragon. There are also blends of sweet and savory. Salt & Straw in Oregon has a five-course Thanksgiving lineup featuring ice creams flavored like turkey bacon and jammy cranberry sauce. The world of non-dairy ice cream has also been getting lots of creative attention.
