House Republicans push through defense bill limiting abortion access and halting diversity efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping defense bill that provides a pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care. Democrats voted against the package, which had sailed out of the House Armed Services Committee on an almost unanimous vote weeks ago before being loaded with the GOP priorities during a heated late-night floor debate this week. The final vote was 219-210, with four Democrats siding with the GOP and four Republicans opposed. The bill, as written, is expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-majority Senate.
Hollywood's actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here's why and what happens next
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry. Unionized actors, who begin picketing Friday, say the studios and streaming services who hire them did not even come close to meeting their needs on issues like the use of artificial intelligence and better pay after more than a month of talks. While on strike, actors will not be able to make any promotional appearances or attend premieres. Nor can they partake in any actors' aspects of production, including rehearsals or voiceovers.
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY (AP) — A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. A law enforcement source has identified him as Rex Heuermann, an architect who lives across the bay from where some of the bodies were found. The law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity. The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along a New York Beach Highway have long stumped investigators. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Their killings were portrayed in the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls.”
GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can emerge as serious challengers to former President Donald Trump. The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he's struggled to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base. It's uncertain DeSantis will become the threat to the former president that he was once billed to be. DeSantis is among six White House hopefuls in Iowa on Friday to appear at the Family Leadership Summit.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the chance to keep serving as single unit under the same commander. Putin met with them after the group’s abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. Putin made his remarks to the business daily Kommersant which published the story Friday. Putin was describing a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including company head Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 29. He said he talked to them about their actions in Ukraine, their June 23-24 mutiny, and he offered them various options for future service.
Guatemala's corruption is thrust into international spotlight by the government's election meddling
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s clumsy interference with its presidential election has turned a global spotlight on a country whose struggles with deep corruption previously received little international notice. President Alejandro Giammattei was deeply unpopular at home, but managed to consolidate his control of the justice system with little consequence. The June 25 presidential election quickly upended the status quo when voters sent a progressive candidate into next month's runoff against one of the president's conservative allies. Giammattei's troubles worsened when federal prosecutors suspended the progressive Seed party and raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal after it certified election results. The moves drew swift condemnation from within and outside the country.
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans. Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies on key issues don’t do a good job of representing what most Americans want, on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion. According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16% who say it’s doing a good job.
How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley's death in January at age 54. The autopsy report shows she had a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that formed in her intestine. It's a known but rare risk of bariatric surgeries. About 263,000 bariatric surgeries were done in 2021. Major complications can occur in about 4% of cases, and deaths are more rare. Experts say the operations are generally safe.
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. UPS said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final. Both won their semifinals in straight sets. Djokovic closed in on his eighth title at the All England Club and fifth in a row by repeatedly serving his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Djokovic is pursuing a 24th Grand Slam title overall. Alcaraz advanced to his second major final and first at Wimbledon by eliminating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is ranked No. 1. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 2.
