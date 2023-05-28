Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the agreement to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides can point to some victories in the debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But some conservatives already are expressing concerns that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps. Negotiators are working on finalizing the bill's text and many details about the package are unknown. McCarthy says the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it before June 5. That's the date the date when the Treasury has said the United States could default on its debt obligations.
Erdogan holds lead in unofficial count in Turkey’s presidential runoff
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Preliminary, unofficial results from Turkish news agencies showed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead with over 95% of ballot boxes counted in a presidential runoff that will decide whether the country’s longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade. The state Anadolu news agency showed Erdogan at 52.3%, and his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, at 47.7%. Meanwhile, the ANKA news agency, close to the opposition, showed the results at 51.5% for Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu at 48.5%.
More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus' Sabalenka because of war
PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka initially thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual postmatch handshake at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton was impeached this weekend by the state's GOP-controlled House of Representatives after years of scandal and accused crimes. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings.
Liz Cheney blasts GOP attorney for college campus voting remarks in graduation speech
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater. The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
A veggie burger even Memorial Day meat eaters will love
While meat lovers look forward to a Memorial Day barbecue, many people might be looking for a veggie option. Black beans lend meaty substance to veggie burgers, but the patties often turn to mush. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street found three ways to improve their texture. First, they only mash the beans coarsely so they’re not left with a smooth paste. Second, they incorporate a significant amount of quinoa to vary the texture. Finally, they pan-fry the patties until browned and crisp. Not rinsing the canned beans after draining them helps bind the mixture, as does adding egg and panko breadcrumbs. Flavor with scallions, cumin and paprika.
5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
5 questions to consider as you get ready for the ‘Succession’ finale
The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.
