Hawaii's governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor is warning that scores more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui. His statement comes as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape. The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The death toll stands at 96. Gov. Josh Green said 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days. Authorities say two fires have not yet been completely contained.
Prosecutors have started presenting Georgia election investigation to grand jury
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta who have been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia have begun presenting their case to a grand jury. Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, who had been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, said as she left the Fulton County courthouse late Monday morning that she had been questioned for about 40 minutes. News outlets reported that former Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen and Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office, were seen arriving at the courthouse earlier Monday.
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is attacking the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case. The former president made posts very early Monday on his social media network calling U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan “highly partisan” and “ VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose.
Six former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
The Taliban are entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule. Women and girls pay the price
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After two years in power, the Taliban are entrenched as rulers of Afghanistan, facing no significant opposition that could topple them. They have avoided an internal split by falling in line behind their ideologically unbending leader and have kept a struggling economy afloat, even as the international community refused to recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Girls and women pay the price, with the Taliban barring them from jobs, education and virtually every aspect of public life. Prospects for a change toward moderation are slim as the Taliban mark the second anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan this week.
Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next
Georgia begins its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines received two first-place votes. Michigan's Big Ten rival, Ohio State is No. 3, with one first-place vote. Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason rankings since 2009, and LSU starts at No. 5. This is the second time in program history 2008 Georgia has been preseason No. 1.
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
New guidance from the Biden administration urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on their campuses after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions. Colleges are safe to focus their recruiting in high minority areas, for example, and take steps to retain students of color who are already on campus, including by offering affinity clubs geared toward students of a certain race. The guidance says colleges can also consider how an applicant’s race has shaped their personal experience It also encourages them to consider ending policies known to stint racial diversity, including preferences for legacy students and the children of donors.
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer says police raided the newspaper's office on Friday, seizing the newspaper's computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer's home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router. Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.
David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick often touts his deep connection to Pennsylvania as he lays the groundwork for another likely Senate run. McCormick says he lives in the state and points to his $2.8 million home in Pittsburgh. But public records and footage from home interviews with McCormick show the multimillionaire Republican spends much of his time living in Connecticut, where he rents a $16 million mansion on the coast. McCormick previously criticized Dr. Mehmet Oz because he said the 2022 Republican Senate nominee lacked ties to Pennsylvania. McCormick says he was raised in Pennsylvania, but plans to maintain a Connecticut residence while his daughters finish high school.
Argentine peso plunges after shaggy-haired rightist who admires Trump comes first in primary vote
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine peso plunged Monday after a shaggy-haired 52-year—old anti-establishment candidate who admires former President Donald Trump came first in primary elections that will help determine the country’s next president. Javier Milei rocked Argentina’s political establishment Sunday by receiving the biggest share of primary votes for presidential candidates for the October general election in a nation battered by economic woes. Milei says thinks climate change is a lie; characterizes sex education as a ploy and wants to make it easier to own handguns. His suprising showing turned Argentina into the latest country where voters choose an outsider candidate to express anger against the status quo.
