Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
Head of Russian private army Wagner says more than 20,000 of his troops died in Bakhmut battle
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian private army Wagner says his force lost more than 20,000 men in the drawn-out battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. About half that number were Russian convicts recruited to fight in the 15-month-old war. The figure was in stark contrast with claims from Moscow that just over 6,000 troops were killed in the war as of January. It is also higher than the official estimate of the Soviet losses in the Afghanistan war of 15,000 troops between 1979-89. Ukraine hasn’t said how many of its soldiers have died since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Analysts believe the nine-month fight for Bakhmut alone has cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers.
Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down. In the Tuesday letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty assert that Trump is “being treated unfairly” and ask for a meeting to discuss “the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.” Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.
McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides 'far apart'
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks. But he's warning that the two sides are “still far apart” as they try to reach a budget deal with President Joe Biden. McCarthy says he remains optimistic they can make progress in hopes of an agreement before a deadline as soon as next week. That's when the Treasury Department could run out of cash to pay its bills. McCarthy is making this pledge: “We’re not going to default." He says he's hoping “we can make progress,” and adds, ”I am not going to give up. ”
Uvalde victim's mother perseveres through teaching, connecting with daughter's memory
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The relatives of 19 students and two teachers gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are still waiting for answers a year later. They still want to know why it took more than an hour for armed officials to confront and kill the shooter on May 24, 2022. While the investigations continue, the people of this small town honor the dead by visiting painted murals in honor of the victims, tending to the small white crosses that dot the town square and maintaining painted slogans such as “Uvalde Strong” on building facades.
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Typhoon Mawar is inching over Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm. It is pummeling the U.S. Pacific territory Thursday with high winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge as residents hunker down in homes and shelters. The National Weather Service says the typhoon passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening. The weather service earlier warned of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge. Videos shared on social media shows fallen trees, a pickup truck overturned and flipped by gusts of wind, solar panels flying through the air, parts of a wall of a multistory hotel crumbling to the ground and exposing rebar, and storm surge and waves crashing through coastal reefs.
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Republican governor is an outspoken cultural conservative and long seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination. He plans to announce his decision in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The audio-only event will be streamed on Twitter Spaces beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. DeSantis will join a crowded Republican contest to decide whether the party will move on from Trump in 2024 as it works to retake the White House from President Joe Biden.
Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America. They’re more likely to live near polluting plants, and in rental housing with mold and other triggers, because of racist housing laws in the nation’s past. Their asthma often is more severe and less likely to be controlled, because of poor medical care and mistrust of doctors. While some of the high rates of asthma among Black children are tied to genetics — family histories of allergies, and frequent respiratory infections — much of the disparity lies in the same racist factors that afflict Black peoples’ health from birth to death.
DEA's failure to punish distributor blamed in opioid crisis raises revolving door questions
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The DEA did not respond to questions about its handling of Morris & Dickson Co. or the involvement of a key consultant the company had hired who is now the DEA's second-in-command. But the delay has raised concerns about how the revolving door may be impacting the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of overdose deaths.
A daily multivitamin to boost memory? Here's what to know
A new study shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some people, although the results don't change recommendations about use of the supplements. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 people older than 60 for three years. They found those who took a daily multivitamin did better on tests of memory after one year compared with people who took placebo, or dummy pills. The effects lasted at least two more years. The researchers say the study isn't comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take a daily multivitamin. Further study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference.
