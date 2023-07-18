Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's been notified he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter often can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had been facing military disciplinary actions. Two U.S. officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had just been released from a South Korean prison where he'd been held on assault charges and was facing military disciplinary actions in the U.S. King was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border. At a Pentagon press conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not name King, but confirmed that a U.S. service member was likely in North Korean custody.
Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry said it destroyed facilities preparing “terror attacks” against Russia involving maritime drones, as well as Ukrainian fuel depots. It was not possible to verify the conflicting claims by both countries. President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine on Monday for striking the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with Crimea and was attacked in October 2022 and needed months of repairs. The bridge is a key supply route for the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see the temperature soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal heat. Phoenix’s overnight low only dropped to 94 F (34.4 C) on Tuesday, the ninth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90 F (32.2 C), another record. The length of Phoenix’s heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures.
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America's top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The largest, SLB, maintained and even grew its business after others eventually departed. SLB announced late last week it would stop exporting equipment to Russia as The Associated Press prepared to publish a report on the companies' Russian operations. Customs data vetted by AP showed Russia imported more than 5,500 items worth more than $200 million from the American companies. The technology helped keep some of the world's most challenging oilfields operating in a sector that accounts for almost half of Russia's revenue. An SLB spokeswoman said the company operated within evolving international sanctions.
Israel's Herzog will meet with Biden as US concerns over settlements and judicial overhaul simmer
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog at the White House. The two leaders on Tuesday are seeking to sustain ties despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. Herzog’s visit comes a day after Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and invited him to meet in the U.S. this fall. The president also expressed reservations about several of the Netanyahu hard-right coalition’s policies. Netanyahu’s government is pushing forward with judicial changes that have sparked widespread protest in Israel.
Trump and his legal problems overshadow DeSantis campaigning in South Carolina
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump. DeSantis’ attempt to change the conversation came while campaigning in South Carolina and underscored the challenges he faces to try to overtake the former president and his command of the spotlight in the GOP presidential race. Shortly before DeSantis’ event was scheduled to start, Trump broke the news on his social media network that he’d been informed he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Israeli protesters block highways, train stations as Netanyahu moves ahead with judicial overhaul
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of protesters have blocked highways and train stations and massed in central Tel Aviv during a day of countrywide demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. The protests, now in their seventh month, have taken on a sense of urgency as Netanyahu and his allies in parliament march ahead with the program. The first bill in the package – a measure that seeks to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers – could become law as soon as next week. Tuesday's unrest also cast a shadow over a visit to the White House by Israel’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, who was invited to Washington to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary.
Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner, rare fossil suggests
NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals may have hunted dinosaur for dinner. The fossil shows a badgerlike creature chomping down on a small, beaked dinosaur, their skeletons intertwined. The research published Tuesday adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. The fossil comes from a site known as "China's Pompeii" where the flow of volcanic mud froze creatures in their tracks. Some previous research suggested that mammals ate dinosaur meat. But the latest find seems to show a mammal in the middle of attacking down a dinosaur, not just scavenging a dead one.
Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts 12,000 years old from natural disasters and looters
VERNON PARISH, La. (AP) — Archaeologists have been gingerly digging up the ground at a site in central Louisiana this summer to unearth and preserve evidence of prehistoric occupation. The U.S. Forest Service says the site in Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest was found by surveyors in 2003. Hurricanes Laura and Delta uprooted trees and exposed some of the artifacts. Further damage has been done by looters making unauthorized digs. Forest officials say the site shows evidence of generations of people living in the area going back 12,000 years. The salvaged artifacts will be sorted, catalogued and examined as researchers at the archaeology lab seek to make determinations about past cultures at the site.
