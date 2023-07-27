Trump lawyers meet with Jack Smith's team ahead of possible 2020 election indictment, AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who said the Thursday meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro. Trump earlier this month was informed by Smith’s office that he was a target of the Justice Department’s investigation, suggesting an indictment could be soon. The investigation has focused on the turbulent two month-period after Trump lost the November 2020 election. A spokesman for Smith has declined to comment on the meeting.
Putin claims fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine, with Russia inflicting heavy losses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine has “intensified significantly.” A Western official had said earlier that Kyiv has launched a major push to dislodge Russia’s troops in the area. Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a summit of African leaders, praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers repelled Ukrainian attacks and claimed that Moscow’s troops not only destroyed multiple pieces of military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv’s forces. His claims could not be independently verified. A video of Putin’s remarks was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it's the warmest month on record
WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. Thursday's announcement by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says July’s heat is beyond record-smashing. They say Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key global warming threshold. July is about six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit warmer than the old record set in 2019. Scientists say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.
Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening
DENVER (AP) — Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. The Associated Press examined five cases that exposed flaws at the overwhelmed agency that has been criticized by athletes, Olympic leaders and investigators with Washington connections. The Denver-based center has around 1,000 open cases, with some 150 new complaints coming in every week. Less than 15% of the more than 12,500 cases the center investigated from 2017 through 2022 ended with a formal resolution. Many other cases were closed because of administrative issues. The backlog, delays in resolving cases and confusion surrounding the reporting led one athlete to conclude the center is woefully under-equipped for its mission.
US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of 'policy violence'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida’s new governor. But four years later, Black leaders decry what they call a pattern of “policy violence” against people of color imposed by the DeSantis administration. Those leaders say that pattern reached a low point following the recent release of an “anti-woke” public school curriculum on Black history. Florida’s teachers now must instruct middle school students that people in slavery “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” The debate highlights the political risks of DeSantis’ approach on race as he eyes the presidency,
Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s president defiantly declared that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation. While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support. A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine. President Mohamed Bazoum appeared to have the backing of several political parties.
Israeli army kills 14-year-old Palestinian as an Israeli minister visits a flashpoint holy site
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that the Israeli military has killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank. The shooting came hours before an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site that has been a flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the disputed hilltop compound Thursday came as a year-and-a-half long bout of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians showed no signs of abating. It drew condemnation from across the Muslim world. In the West Bank incident, the Israeli military said Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at troops who fired into the air. Residents accused Israeli soldiers of firing at Palestinians who didn't pose a threat.
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of his 'moonshot' effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the first cancer-focused initiative under his advanced health research agency is a “major milestone in the fight to end cancer as we know it.” It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. Biden's administration said Thursday its Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, is seeking ideas from the public and private sectors. It wants to explore how to improve cancer outcomes by developing better surgical interventions. The agency is hosting an event in Chicago in September for interested researchers. It's all part of Biden's “cancer moonshot” effort, which passed with bipartisan support.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinéad O’Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter’s protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. Attorney Jeff Anderson, who has represented victims of Catholic clergy sex abuse in numerous cases across the U.S., called her wise and ahead of her time.
