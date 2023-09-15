Younger voters will be critical in 2024. Biden and Trump are taking different paths to reach them
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to win over young voters before next year's presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris began her cross-country college tour at Hampton University on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump visited Iowa State University last weekend. In a close campaign, getting young people off the sidelines could make the difference between victory and defeat. Biden won the majority of young voters in 2020 but his support among the same age group is lagging. Harris said every generation must fight for their rights and their freedoms, and the 2024 election is no exception.
Like his dad, retiring Mitt Romney embraced moderate conservatism. He fears the GOP has lost its way
Mitt Romney’s decision not to run for another Senate term has a distant echo of his father’s departure from politics five decades ago. Both the Utah senator and his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, were top Republican contenders for the presidency but fell short of the White House. Both ended their careers in elected office with a sense that their party had lost its bearings. And both called for a more humane party, one that prioritizes civility and principle over resentments and score-settling. In different eras 50 years apart, George and Mitt Romney both found themselves isolated in a GOP increasingly uninterested in their brand of genteel, country-club conservatism.
Biden's Medicare price negotiation push is broadly popular. But he's not getting much credit
WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP-NORC poll shows 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the poll shows Americans are split on how President Joe Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of the Democratic president's handling of the issue remains relatively tepid: 55% approve, 43% disapprove. The results show any immediate political boost Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers have stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines. Their leaders have been unable to bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry.
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities have limited access to the flooded coastal city of Derna to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives. Authorities warned Friday that waterborne disease and explosive ordnance that shifted during the early Monday flood could claim yet more lives. In the worst-affected areas of Derna, efforts to recover the dead and distribute aid have been plagued by confusion and a lack of resources. Libya’s two opposing governments, long divided by civil strife and war, have struggled to respond to the disaster.
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee's high winds and brutal rains approach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New England harbors and fishing villages are being emptied of boats — becoming ghost towns — as the region prepares for Hurricane Lee. The water-logged region is getting ready for tropical storm-force wind gusts that will span an area more than 400 miles (643 kilometers) wide. That's concerning because the ground is waterlogged, and Maine is the nation's most heavily forested state, raising worries of widespread power outages. A tropical storm warning extended from Maine through Massachusetts, with powerful winds forecast to arrive late Friday in southern New England. Maine and coastal Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday.
The Justice Department says there's no valid basis for the judge to step aside from Trump's DC case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is challenging efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to disqualify the Washington judge presiding over the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team wrote in a court filing Thursday there's “no valid basis” for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself. Trump’s lawyers filed a long-shot motion earlier this week urging Chutkan to step aside. Trump's lawyers cited comments Chutkan made in sentencing hearings related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that they say call into question whether she's prejudged the Republican ex-president’s guilt. The Justice Department says the Trump team took Chutkan’s comments out of context.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has taken an unprecedented step in offering psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, to the public. The director of the state agency that regulates it says it's going well so far. Epic Healing Eugene is Oregon’s first licensed psilocybin “service center” and began providing doses to its first clients in June. It already has a waiting list of more than 3,000 names, including people seeking relief from depression, PTSD or end-of-life dread. No prescription or referral is needed, but proponents hope Oregon’s legalization will spark a revolution in mental health care across the nation.
Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for his inflated forms, has died at age 91
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world, has died. He was 91. Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning in Monaco of pneumonia complications. Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colorful form that was instantly recognizable. During his lifetime the artist attained global fame and influence, despite his humble origins, and his paintings were exhibited around the world, while his imposing bronze sculptures can be found in the parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.