Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Another American community is mourning for lives lost to a mass shooting — this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers. Eight people were killed and seven wounded Saturday in suburban Allen before the assailant was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby. John Mark Caton is senior pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church, about two miles from the mall. He offered prayers during his weekly service for victims, first responders and the shoppers and employees who “walked out past things they never should have seen.”
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they'll ever recover. Garcia's wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home.
Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s $31 trillion-plus borrowing limit in the coming weeks. In a TV interview Sunday, she didn't rule out President Joe Biden acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. Her comments added even more urgency to a high-stakes meeting Tuesday between Biden and congressional leaders from both parties. An increase in the debt limit wouldn't authorize new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved. Without an increase, Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1.
Michigan faces pushback with gun red flag law set to pass
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. The law is already facing pushback on the local level. Sheriffs have shown resistance to enforcing something they believe to be unconstitutional. While the laws have seen widespread public support, an Associated Press analysis last year found they were barely used. The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and as many as six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop outside of a migrant shelter. Brownsville police say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in this border city. The victims were sitting on the curb at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center. Shelter director Victor Maldonado says he reviewed the shelter's surveillance video and saw an SUV run a light and crash into the people sitting at the bus stop. He says most of the victims were Venezuelan men.
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy's latest standoff is in court
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal law enforcement in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind in Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Health sued Ammon Bundy for defamation more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored subpoenas and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home when he learned he could be arrested for contempt of court. The judge eventually issued a default judgment against him, and Bundy will be expected to show up in court to find out how much he owes the hospital system.
Ukraine farmers surrounded by risks, from mines to logistics
POTIOMKYNE, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation wonder if they should risk their lives to strip land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. They have soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports, and some neighboring European countries imposed import restrictions on Ukrainian grain to avoid gluts. The dual crisis is causing many farmers to cut back on sowing crops. Experts predict losses, a reduction in output and potentially thousands of bankruptcies. The head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Ukraine says a drastic cutback in grain crops potentially threatens global food security.
Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones
NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club is set to crown the cream of the canine elite on one of tennis’ most storied courts next week. At the same time, another 19th-century institution across town will be tending to dogs that have had far more troubled lives. New York is home to both the United States’ most prestigious dog show and its oldest humane society, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Some proceeds from the very first Westminster dog show, in 1877, helped the young ASPCA build its first dog and cat shelter years later.
No Mow May? Good intentions, bad approach, critics say
There's a growing movement called No Mow May that asks people to abstain from mowing their lawns until June first. The intention is admirable. The idea is to let grass and weeds grow and bloom to provide food and shelter for essential pollinators early in the season, when that's hard for them to find. But AP gardening columnist Jessica Damiano thinks it’s not a good idea. For one thing, she says, some of those bees and butterflies you're trying to protect might get shredded with the first mow of the season. And grass that's shaded by tall weeds can get fungal diseases. Also, weeds and invasive plants that take hold won't disappear once the mowing commences. She says it's better to plant native plants or wildflowers instead of grass.
