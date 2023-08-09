Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion rights at ballot box, giving Democrats a path in 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion wasn't technically on the ballot in Ohio's special election. But the overwhelming defeat of a measure that would have made it tougher to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this fall was the latest indicator that the issue remains a powerful force at the ballot box. The election saw heavy turnout for what’s typically a sleepy summer election date and sets up another battle in November, when Ohio will be the only state this year to have reproductive rights on the ballot. It also gives hope to Democrats and other abortion-rights supporters who say the matter could sway voters their way again in 2024.
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won't be easy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington. They argue the Republican former president can’t possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation’s capital. Criminal defendants routinely try to have their cases moved to increase their chances of getting a favorable jury. Trump and his attorney say they're eying West Virginia, which Trump easily won in 2020. But there’s a notoriously high bar for proving the jury pool is so biased or tainted by pretrial publicity that the trial must be moved. Such efforts have failed in some of the most high-profile American trials.
Dam in Norway partially bursts after days of heavy rain, flooding and evacuations
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A dam in southern Norway has partially burst following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous southern parts of the country. Communities downstream already had been evacuated. The Glåma is Norway’s longest and most voluminous river. It's dammed at the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant, which was under water and out of operation. Authorities initially considered blowing up part of the dam to prevent communities from getting deluged. But a police spokesman said Wednesday that the idea was scrapped since water later broke through the dam.
Emergency official says multiple Maui wildfire burn patients have been flown to Honolulu hospital
HONOLULU (AP) — An emergency services official said Wednesday that multiple Maui wildfire burn patients have been flown to Honolulu hospital. Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright told The Associated Press that the department has taken in burn patients from Maui but can’t confirm the number. She said one woman in her 60s was transported to a Honolulu hospital burn center in critical condition. Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through parts of Hawaii, burning structures in a historic town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard.
American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince. The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband asked Wednesday that neither she nor her family be contacted because they are healing from the situation. Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works. The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.
Explosion at Moscow area factory adds to Russian jitters as officials blame Ukraine for drone attack
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An explosion on the grounds of a factory that makes optical equipment for Russia’s security forces has injured 56 people north of Moscow. Officials said the blast occurred Wednesday at a warehouse storing fireworks though it was on the grounds of the Zagorsk optics manufacturing plant. The regional governor said the company rented out the warehouse for storage. He later said the plant was mostly producing pyrotechnics and “had nothing to do with optics or mechanics.” The explosion produced a tall plume of black smoke and added to Russian jitters over recent drone attacks on Moscow. Officials said Russian air defenses shot down two drones aimed at the capital overnight.
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A string of disturbing revelations of “inhumane and degrading” maltreatment of older and disabled people at Romanian care homes have sparked concerns over the country’s capacity to adequately care for its socially vulnerable. The sprawling scandal has erupted over the past month. The discovery of systematic neglect and abuse of residents living in squalid conditions at several care facilities has forced two Cabinet members to resign over what Romanian media have dubbed the “horror homes” scandal. They also revived disturbing memories of an orphanage scandal that captured international attention after the country’s communist dictatorship collapsed in 1989.
High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help
LAYTON, Fla. (AP) — In a race against time, multiple organizations are working to save the reef that runs along the Florida Keys during a heat wave that has already led to historic coral bleaching. After receiving reports of the distressed reef in July, various rescue groups have engaged in round-the-clock removal of coral from shallow nurseries in the Atlantic Ocean. Water surface temperatures averaged about 91 degrees last month, well above the typical July average of 85 degrees. Scuba divers are collecting pieces of coral and taking them to land-based labs for short-term storage, or deeper-water nurseries to ride out the heat wave. Some areas of the reef in the lower Florida Keys have already experienced 100% bleaching.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction
ATLANTA (AP) — Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition. In the 50 years since DJ Kool Herc extended breaking at a back-to-school party, women have gone from donning a male-imitated aesthetic, to owning their sexuality in lyrics, to selling out stadiums for their own concerts. At hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.