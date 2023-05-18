First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity. Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered. Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before. Researchers have spent months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year
Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter, but avoids ruling on their broad protections from lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Google, Twitter and Facebook in lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for terrorist attacks. But the justices sidestepped the big issue hovering over the cases — namely the federal law that shields social media companies from being sued over content posted by others. The justices unanimously rejected a lawsuit alleging that the companies allowed their platforms to be used to aid and abet an attack at a Turkish nightclub in 2017. In the case of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, a unanimous court returned the case to a lower court, but said there appeared to be little, if anything, left of it.
China's loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Johnny Depp on his Cannes return and finding 'the basement to the bottom'
CANNES, France (AP) — Just a year ago, the image of Johnny Depp smiling and waving atop the Palais steps at the Cannes Film Festival would have been unthinkable to most — including to Depp, himself. This time last year, Depp was immersed in a libel trial he brought against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, based on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” This week, though, he's been celebrated in Cannes with his first film in three years even while public opinion remains sharply divided. Depp told the AP that he once felt that he had found “the basement to the bottom.”
Andy Warhol violated a photographer's copyright on image of Prince, Supreme Court rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince. The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a majority opinion that: “Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists."The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point. Warhol died in 1987.
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas, as agency struggles with overcrowding
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A little girl from Panama born with heart problems has died at a Border Patrol station. Her death marks the second time a child migrant from Latin America has died in U.S. government custody in two weeks. Customs and Border Protection said the 8-year-old girl and her family were being held in Harlingen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for migrant crossings. The agency said the girl experienced “a medical emergency” and died at a hospital. The Honduran Consulate identified her as Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez and said she was born with heart problems.
84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured. Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top. He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter on Thursday and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday. Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.
Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?
NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state. The law would have much more far-reaching effects than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices. The new rules are expected to face legal challenges. And experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible. A TikTok spokesperson says the company has 200,000 users in Montana as well as 6,000 businesses who use the platform.
Indiana Army veteran convicted in road rage killing of Muslim man
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran has been convicted in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man, after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim, including yelling, “Go back to your country,” before opening fire. A Marion County jury convicted 37-year-old Dustin E. Passarelli of murder on Wednesday in the February 2019 killing of 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi. Passarelli could get up to 65 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 21. Prosecutors say the encounter started on a highway before Passarelli followed Ayoubi to a housing complex. Witnesses said the two shouted inflammatory remarks at each other in front of a townhome and that Passarelli yelled religious and ethnic insults at the unarmed Ayoubi.
