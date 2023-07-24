Israeli parliament approves key part of judicial overhaul that has exposed deep fissures in society
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers have approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s justice system. The vote Monday came after a stormy session in which opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and then stormed out of the chamber. The vote reflects the determination of Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, despite massive, sustained protests for months and opposition from business leaders, military reservists and legal officials. More mass protests were expected after the vote.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
An Arizona woman died after her power was cut over a $51 debt. That forced utilities to change
PHOENIX (AP) — The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who had a $51 debt. The Arizona agency that oversees regulated utilities now bans power companies from cutting off power for failure to pay during Arizona's hottest months. They include Arizona Public Services, which cut off Pullman's power. Gov. Katie Hobbs has demanded that Arizona’s power companies spell out in writing their plans during the current hot spell for disconnections of service, how they will handle possible grid outages, and how they will react in the event of an emergency outage.
Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn't about that
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. State Issue 1 is the sole question on the ballot. It calls for raising the threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. Republicans behind the plan say it had nothing to do with thwarting an abortion rights question this fall. However, early summer campaign messaging on social media and in churches urges a yes vote “to protect life.”
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated measures to keep migrants from entering the U.S. The Republican is pushing legal boundaries along the border with Mexico to install razor wire, deploy massive buoys on the Rio Grande and bulldoze border islands in the river. Abbott has used disaster declarations as the legal bedrock for his measures. Now blowback over the tactics is widening, including from within Texas. A state trooper’s account of officers denying migrants water in summer heat and razor wire leaving asylum-seekers bloodied has prompted new criticism. Mexico's government, the Biden administration and local landowners are pushing back.
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missile into its eastern sea, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing. It's apparently in protest of the United States sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say how far the weapons flew. The launches came hours after South Korea’s navy said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine — the USS Annapolis -- arrived at a port on Jeju Island. Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles.
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy's sight. Similar treatments could help millions
MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases. Antonio was born with a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over his body and in his eyes. But his skin improved when he joined a clinical trial to test the world’s first topical gene therapy. His doctor wondered if it could be adapted for his eyes. Drugmaker Krystal Biotech made a new version.
Elon Musk reveals new X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking
NEW YORK (AP) — You don't know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood's “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they're the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they're striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.
