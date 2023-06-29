Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, and Biden 'strongly' disagrees
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent” and that race-based discrimination continues to exist in America. The Supreme Court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press about sensitive U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments. It’s not clear whether Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held. But his detention comes days after Wagner Group mercenaries took the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading toward Moscow in what appears to have been an aborted insurrection.
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an ominous signal to millions of Americans that conservative critics have succeeded in erecting more roadblocks to racial equality in America. On Thursday, the court ruled against race-conscious admissions. The student loan ruling is still to come. To many observers, the efforts to roll back two policies that disproportionately help Black students and other students of color reflect a backlash to racial progress in higher education. The rulings could also have political consequences among young voters of color who took President Joe Biden at his word when he promised to cancel debt.
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France is bracing for another feared eruption of urban rioting after the deadly police shooting of a suburban 17-year-old. Tens of thousands of officers hit the streets Thursday and commuters were advised to rush home before transport services closed down early. Early evening, despite government appeals for calm and vows that order would be restored, smoke from cars and garbage set ablaze was already billowed over the streets of the Paris suburb of Nanterre following a peaceful afternoon march in honor of the dead teen. French prosecutors say the police officer who pulled the trigger has been handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly. Even then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East. That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are stubbornly showing no signs of relenting for the next week or longer. That's what meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center figure.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million illegally by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take ex-President Donald Trump's media company public. The charges were outlined Thursday in papers unsealed in federal court in New York and do not implicate Trump in any way. The court papers say the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information about it and another special purpose acquisition company, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Court papers say the men were told a potential target of the acquisition companies was Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Trump's Truth Social platform.
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences. Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion and sent his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when the Belarusian president brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. The revolt laid bare deep divisions within Russian power circles. It tarnished Putin’s aura of complete control, and gave Ukrainians hope that Russian infighting could create opportunities for them.
EU leaders to assess Putin's position in talks with NATO and Ukraine chiefs at summit
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have taken center stage at the European Union summit. Their presence will underscore the importance the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Zelenskyy is set to address Thursday's gathering by video link and Stoltenberg will host an early lunch at the spring summit for leaders. But the biggest seat at the table will be reserved for something that's not officially on the agenda: the fallout from the stunning weekend mutiny in Russia.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
ATLANTA (AP) — Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95. For decades after her brother's assassination in 1968, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote King's legacy. She helped her sister-in-law build The King Center and helped to teach Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy of nonviolent resistance.
