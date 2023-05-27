As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Texas' GOP-held House set for impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ GOP-led House of Representatives is set to hold historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton, as the scandal-plagued Republican called on his supporters to protest a vote that could lead to his ouster. The House has scheduled a Saturday afternoon debate on whether to impeach and suspend Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust. A vote should follow. Paxton has called the impeachment proceedings “political theater” and an attempt to disenfranchise voters who reelected him in November. On Friday, he asked supporters “to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow.”
McCarthy says negotiators are 'closer to an agreement' on debt crisis, but no deal yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican negotiators are “closer to an agreement” that would resolve the looming debt crisis, but there's no deal yet with President Joe Biden. McCarthy also says there's no firm timeline for a final compromise that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default while also making spending cuts that House Republicans are demanding. House negotiators left the Capitol after 2 a.m. Saturday and returned hours later. McCarthy tells reporters that "we’ll get it when it gets right." Biden said on Friday evening before departing for Camp David that bargainers were “very close.”
Travelers to UK face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates
LONDON (AP) — The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working, leading to hourslong waits for travelers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Travelers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all passengers were forced to use manned passport desks. The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, says it is working to correct the problem.
VP Harris, 1st woman to give commencement speech at West Point, welcomes cadets to 'unsettled world'
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has become the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at West Point. In her address, the vice president lauded graduating cadets for their noble sacrifice in serving their country. But she noted an “unsettled world” because of Russian aggression and the rising threats that China poses. Some 950 men and women took part in the graduation ceremony. While Harris visits West Point, New York, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to dole out advice to graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Earlier this month, the president was the commencement orator at Howard University, his vice president’s alma mater.
Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Furth, Germany.
New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations. Altogether, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita had 64 grandchildren. Two days of memorial services were held this week to celebrate the three longtime Farmington residents. The bedroom community in northwestern New Mexico is still grieving from the impacts of a rampage by an 18-year-old on the eve of his high school graduation. The May 15 shooting left six others wounded, including two police officers.
Man who opened emergency door on South Korea flight told police he felt suffocated
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a domestic flight told police he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it was landing. The man was detained by police in Daegu for allegedly violating the aviation security law. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet. Yonhap news agency cited police as saying the 33-year-old suffered stress after losing his job recently. He reportedly told police he wanted to get out soon after landing because he was feeling suffocated. Twelve people were treated for minor injuries.
Disgusted by racism targeting soccer's Vinícius, his Brazilian hometown rallies to defend him
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — The chants of “monkey!” at the Spanish soccer stadium echoed across the Atlantic, reaching the ears of people on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. That’s where Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, grew up and launched his soccer career. Now, despite his global fame and millions, he was again the target of crude racism in Europe. His hometown in multiracial Brazil was sickened, and has rallied to his defense.
5 questions to consider as you get ready for the ‘Succession’ finale
The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.