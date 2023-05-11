Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before expiration of Title 42
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Migrants are rushing across the Mexico border in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. Many migrants fear that the change could make it more difficult for them to stay. With a midnight deadline looming, migrants in Mexico shed clothing before descending a steep bank into the Rio Grande, clutching plastic bags filled with clothes. One man held a baby in an open suitcase on his head. On the U.S. side of the river, migrants put on dry clothing and picked their way through concertina wire. Many surrendered immediately and hoped to be released while pursuing cases in immigration court.
Dutch suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition from Peru to US on fraud charges
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
What to know about Trump’s CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump gave long, twisting answers. The interviewer at times struggled to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand. Eventually, it ended with them both talking over each other and Trump flinging a few insults. Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire was the first time in years that Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media.
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't in widespread use in the U.S. If finalized, the rule would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
'Money, power, sex:' Idaho prosecutors asks jury to convict slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prosecutors told jurors that a woman charged with murder in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a bizarre doomsday-focused plot wanted their money. On Thursday, they made their final arguments, asking the jury to convict Lori Vallow Daybell. The defense team will present their arguments after the prosecution, likely attempting to persuade jurors that there simply isn’t enough evidence to convict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S. Here's why
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
Judge who presided over Parkland school shooting trial announces resignation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida judge who oversaw the penalty trial of the Parkland mass murderer is resigning. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sent a resignation letter on Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis saying she will step down June 30. Scherer gained a national profile presiding over the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. She drew praise from the victims' families, but had frequent clashes with Cruz's attorneys that drew some criticism from legal observers. Cruz received a sentence of life without parole after a jury was unable to unanimously agree that he should be executed.
From 'Psycho' to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crop of new horror movies explores a classic scary theme: Mommy. Movies ranging from the new “Infinity Pool” and “Evil Dead Rise” to last year's “Barbarian” get scares out of their characters' mother complexes. Experts say the horror genre is well-suited to grappling with such issues because it is at its core primal. And it doesn't get much more primal or universal than mother-child relationships. Perhaps the most famous warped maternal bond in film was in Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho" from 1960. And long before film, there was Mary Shelley's seminal horror story from 1818, “Frankenstein.”
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here's what to know
The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers over the past 18 months. It's part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments. Stringent rules meant that many applicants were rejected, but a recent waiver made it easier for people to apply and get their debt forgiven.
