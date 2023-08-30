Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia is unleashing life-threatening wind and rain in Florida and Georgia. It made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Then it moved east of Tallahassee toward Valdosta, Georgia, where downed powerlines shut down part of the interstate highway into town. Coastal storm surge as high as 16 feet in places remained a major concern. More than 230,000 customers are without power as trees snap in the winds and water turns roads into rivers. The National Weather Service says Idalia will hit the Carolinas as a tropical storm before moving out to sea.
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv kills 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials and news reports say Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that struck military assets. Russian state news agency Tass reported the drones hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four military transport aircraft. The barrage early Wednesday appeared to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war in Ukraine began 18 months ago, although no injuries were reported. Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kyiv with drones and missiles during the night in “massive, combined attack” that killed two people.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has intelligence showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for additional munitions for its war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said it had determined Russia's defense minister during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for the Ukraine war. Kirby says Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materiel to shore up its defense industrial base.
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled for 55 years
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Mutinous soldiers claimed to have seized power in Gabon and put the president under house arrest, hours after he was declared the winner in an election extending his family’s 55-year rule in the oil-rich Central African nation. In a video apparently from detention in his residence, President Ali Bongo Ondimba called on people to “make noise” to support him. But crowds instead took to the streets of the capital and sang the national anthem. They are celebrating a coup attempt against a dynasty accused of getting rich on the country’s resource wealth while many of its citizens struggle to scrape by. Bongo has served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father. The father ruled the country for 41 years.
North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward the sea after US flies bomber during drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches occurred Wednesday night from the North's capital region. The launches came hours after the United States flew at least one long-range B1-B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea as part of its annual drills with South Korea. Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and it is unclear how many people perished. Authorities said Tuesday the count of the dead stands at 115 three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina. An unknown number of people are still missing. Officials suggested that responders likely have already recovered any remains that are recognizable as such, and they are shifting the response to focus on removing hazardous waste and making the area safe for residents to begin returning.
As Trump and Republicans target Georgia's Fani Willis for retribution, the state's governor opts out
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Washington and Georgia are looking for ways to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Donald Trump. But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and some other Republicans in the state are opting out of the push, even as Trump eggs it on. In Washington, House Republicans last week announced an investigation of Willis. And in Georgia, Republicans are coalescing around a plan to seek Willis’ removal by a new state prosecutorial oversight commission that begins work on Oct. 1. Trump has made repeated attacks on Willis. But Kemp has kept criticism of Willis at arm’s length, underlining how ingrained his divide with Trump has become.
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case and orders him to pay fees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud. The judge entered a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordered Giuliani to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers' fees. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers as part of their lawsuit. An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system."
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department’s second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is bringing in former New York Times and BBC leader Mark Thompson in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering Cable News Network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base.
