Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. But that is only one version of a “patriot.” Today the word “patriot” and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. “Patriot” has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is often depends on who is being asked.
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before he is arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. The shootings took place over several city blocks, and dozens of spent shell casings were found. No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Monday night that the gunman had an “AR-type” rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner. The violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. That's the highest on record.
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — A Hamas militant drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv and began stabbing people, wounding eight. Tuesday's attack was praised by Palestinian militant groups as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank. Police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at the scene that an armed civilian shot and killed the assailant. The attack came as Israeli troops pressed ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in a refugee camp. Thousands of residents have fled to safety. The two-day Palestinian death toll rose to 10. The large-scale raid of the Jenin camp is one of the most intense military operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
'Liberty, equality, fraternity' for all? New riots make France confront an old problem
PARIS (AP) — The lofty ideals of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" to which France aspires are embossed on its coins and carved above its school doors. But they are not what some French people who are Black or brown saw in a deadly police shooting. A shocking video of an officer firing at and killing a delivery driver of north African descent triggered nationwide protests. The 17-year-old, Nahel, was declared dead at 9:15 a.m. last Tuesday. As was also the case with the footage of George Floyd’s killing in the United States, the images left some people wondering whether police abuses sometimes go unpunished because they aren’t captured on camera.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
The Russian military says it has fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's airports. Ukrainian authorities didn’t claim responsibility for the raid. Tuesday's attack follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital. It comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades. The Russian Defense Ministry said in the new incident four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and one was jammed and forced down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.
Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Princess of Wales had the best seat in the house on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Kate took her place in the front row of the Royal Box right next to Roger Federer. The future queen was wearing a mint green blazer. She made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament. Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. But it has emphasized that such talks must be confidential. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Tuesday whether the previous day's consular visits to Gershkovich, who has been held behind bars in Moscow since March on charges of espionage, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap. He responded that "there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public.”
The American flag wasn't always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The American flag will be flown throughout the country on July 4, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. Its evolution over the past 2 1-2 centuries reflects the current events of a given moment and the country’s transformation from confederation of states to global superpower. In the words of one scholar, the flag was “really an afterthought.”
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
