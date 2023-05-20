Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislation has been used in statehouses for decades. Critics say model legislation allows a handful of far-right groups to create a false narrative around gender-affirming care for minors that is based on distorted science. Political observers say Republicans’ recent focus on such legislation is a “wedge issue” to motivate their voting base. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures and analyzed them for similarities to model bills peddled by the groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Japan for diplomatic talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies as they tighten sanctions meant to punish Moscow over its 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Japan says Zelenskyy’s decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his “strong wish” to participate in talks with G7 and other countries that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia. Bolstering international support is a key priority for Ukraine as it prepares for what is seen as a major push intended to take back territory seized by Russia. Among other leaders, Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on Ukraine’s peace plan, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country before any negotiations.
2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the nation to show Penny that “America’s got his back.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for New York’s governor to pardon Penny, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund. Top Republicans have tried to make rising crime rates a political liability for Democrats. Democrats and racial justice advocates counter that GOP messaging around restoring “law and order” plays on deep-seated racism.
A year after Mariupol’s fall, Azovstal survivor recalls surrender with pain and a sense of purpose
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Mariupol police officer who was among the last defenders to surrender from the Azovstal steel mill is among those to mark a year since they surrendered on orders of the Ukrainian president. The group are treated as heroes across Ukraine for drawing Russian forces away from the attack elsewhere in the country and for changing the course of the war. Mikhailo Vershinin was a shadow of the burly Mariupol policeman he was when he emerged after four months in Russian captivity. He now dedicates his life to freeing other Ukrainians in Russian captivity, which he said was a relentless period of torture and hunger.
Russian private army head claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian private army Wagner claims his forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest and most grinding battle of the Russia-Ukraine war, but Ukrainian defense officials have denied it. In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday Saturday. He spoke flanked by about half a dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance. However, after the video appeared Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said heavy fighting was continuing. Fighting has raged around Bakhmut for more than 200 days.
Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as overly strict rules that limit development. Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of projects necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed
PHOENIX (AP) — Mobile home parks are among the few affordable options that remain for extremely low-income people. But many older, dilapidated parks are disappearing as the land is razed for more modern uses. The move worries housing advocates who say the working poor and their children evicted from the more decrepit parks may have to double up with relatives or wind up homeless in the current housing crunch. One dusty park in Phoenix will become the latest to disappear at month's end after residents clear out for a new student housing project, many abandoning rusty metal homes too old to move.
Burner phones, aliases, code words: How secret networks help women circumvent Honduras' abortion ban
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has one of the world’s strictest abortion bans, with a constitutional prohibition on terminating pregnancy in all cases. But across the country, women are terminating pregnancies with the help of clandestine networks seeking to make the procedure as safe as possible. Activists in the networks use code words, aliases, encrypted messages, burner phones and pills smuggled across borders to keep their activities under the radar. Most don’t know each other, or any specifics beyond their role in the chain that ultimately provides information and the abortion pills endorsed by the World Health Organization. Many women in the networks are vocal activists on other issues, but they feel most afraid of speaking out on abortion because of the ban and social and religious opposition.
End of an era? GOP walkout shows political chasm where 'The Oregon Way' once meant bipartisan trust
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The political divide affecting the United States is hitting Oregon hard. The Legislature is in gridlock and Republican senators are in a prolonged walkout. Oregonians are wistfully recalling “The Oregon Way,” when politicians of different stripes forged agreements for the common good. The gridlock in the state Capitol in Salem comes as Oregon grapples with homelessness, mental health issues, a fetid open-air drug market in Portland and gun violence in the state’s main city. Some businesses are fleeing, including REI. The boycott threatens to derail hundreds of pending bills, approval of a biennial state budget and the boycotters’ own political futures.
NFL great Jim Brown sought solutions in a lifetime devoted to activism
In many ways, Jim Brown used his platform as one of the greatest football players of all time to fight for people very much like him. They were people who were unsatisfied with the status quo and tired of the withering degradation of racial inequality. Brown, who died this week, was an activist on par with Olympic fist-raisers John Carlos and Tommie Smith, or with Bill Russell or Muhammad Ali. One of his good friends, longtime civil rights activist Harry Edwards, says Brown will go down as one of the great social warriors due to his unwavering commitment to finding solutions for the problems that wracked inner-city youth.
