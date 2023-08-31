Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor's plane last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel. But the filing doesn't include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes. Thomas' report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and says he'll skip next week's hearing
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and says he’ll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump’s decision Thursday to waive arraignment means he won’t have to show up for the hearing a Fulton County Superior Court judge set for Sept. 6, averting the dramatic arraignments that accompanied Trump’s other criminal cases. Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment outlining an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia is heading back out to sea after leaving a trail of flooding and devastation throughout the Southeast. Idalia was a major hurricane when it roared ashore Wednesday in a remote area of Florida, shredding homes and submerging streets. It weakened to a tropical storm but still carried 60 mph winds when it reached coastal North Carolina. The storm damaged hundreds of homes in Valdosta, Georgia, and caused the fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston, South Carolina. Authorities have confirmed just one storm death so far, a man hit by a tree as he tried to cut down another tree in the road in Georgia.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets 17 years in prison, second longest sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for spearheading the U.S. Capitol attack to try to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost 2020 presidential election. It's the second longest sentence among hundreds of Capitol riot cases so far. Federal prosecutors wanted 33 years in prison for Joseph Biggs, who was sentenced Thursday in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say the Ormond Beach, Florida, resident helped lead dozens of Proud Boys members and associates on Jan. 6, 2021, before they joined the mob’s Capitol assault. Biggs told the judge he's not a terrorist. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes got 18 years in his case.
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say at least 74 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a five-story building that had been used by homeless people and squatters. An emergency services spokesperson said more than 50 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. There were 12 children among the dead, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency services spokesperson says the death toll could increase. Witnesses say as many as 200 people or more may have been living in the building.
Gabon election results were a 'smokescreen' for soldiers to oust unpopular president, analysts say
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Analysts say the ouster of Gabon’s president by mutinous soldiers appears to have been well organized and capitalized on the population’s grievances against the government as an excuse to seize power. On Wednesday, soldiers ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose family has ruled the oil-rich country in Central Africa for more than five decades. The coup leaders accused Bongo of irresponsible governance that risked leading the country into chaos and said they put him under house arrest. The head of Gabon’s elite republican guard, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, was announced on state TV as the nation’s new leader hours after Bongo was declared the winner of a weekend presidential election.
Clergy dish up meatball sundaes, pickle ice pops and a little faith at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Faith has a deep-rooted presence at the Minnesota State Fair, from the decades-old Lutheran and Methodist dining halls to an evangelical chapel handing out thousands of free Bibles to a booth seeking to combat misinformation about Islam. For many faith communities, the fair has long been an opportunity to fundraise and, more importantly, to showcase faith-rooted hospitality and reach out to a diverse crowd that can top two million. For those late-summer fairgoers, faith initiatives offer chances to attend worship without leaving the fairgrounds, having sit-down “hamloaf” sandwiches and Swedish egg coffee at the crack of dawn – and experience a disappearing slice of unpolarized Americana, one pastor-served dill pickle popsicle at a time.
Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia
PHOENIX (AP) — With over 14 million people expected to check into airports nationwide for Labor Day weekend, a number of them inevitably will be travelers with dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment. Advocates say nearly a dozen airports in the last few years have modified their facilities and operations to be more dementia-friendly, some at the urging of advocates. From Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri, airports have incorporated special lanyards, a quiet room and even a simulation center where caretakers and those with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher. But most large U.S. airports are behind the curve.
Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who helped build Cowboys into 'America's Team,' dies at 91
DALLAS (AP) — Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Brandt died Thursday morning. Brandt was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing Landry and media-savvy Schramm, but had to wait almost 30 years longer to get into the Hall of Fame. By the time Brandt was enshrined as a contributor, it was as much for his ability to remain involved in the NFL by adapting to the social media age as for the innovation the Cowboys brought to the draft process with computers in the early 1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.