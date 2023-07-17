Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again, with Moscow blaming Kyiv for attack that killed 2
An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine. The strike Monday has forced the span’s temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. Two people were killed and their daughter was injured. Vehicle traffic on the Kerch Bridge came to a standstill, while rail traffic across the 19-kilometer (12-mile) span was halted for about six hours. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the strike was carried out by two Ukrainian maritime drones. The attack was the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections.
Second Alzheimer's drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows another experimental Alzheimer's drug can modestly slow patients' inevitable worsening. Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.'s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study. If U.S. regulators approve, the drug would be only the second Alzheimer's treatment convincingly shown to delay the mind-robbing disease — after rival Leqembi. Both drugs pose a serious safety concern — brain swelling and bleeding. Lilly's data was presented at an Alzheimer's Association international meeting Monday and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over the how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Having weathered plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own “Apocalypse Now” double feature. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services' headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said the timing of the strike, on the heels of the pandemic, is coming at the “worst time.”
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency's new headquarters after Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. Conservatives are angry at the FBI in the aftermath of the Justice Department's indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some Republicans want to move the FBI to Alabama. McCarthy prefers to spread its operations to the states.
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta. Officials add a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers were wounded Sunday while trying to take 40-year-old Andre Longmore into custody. All three are expected to recover. Officials say Longmore was gunned down in an Atlanta suburb about 15 miles from where the four shooting deaths occurred Saturday. All of the victims were in their 60s and residents of the same Hampton, Georgia, subdivision where Longmore lived.
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor's sexual assault trial
LONDON (AP) — Elton John has testified for the defense at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial as the actor’s lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer’s house. John appeared remotely from Monaco on Monday. One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of assaulting him in 2004 or 2005. Spacey testified that Spacey only attended the annual gala he held at his Windsor home once — in 2001. John’s husband, David Furnish, earlier gave similar testimony. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts.
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit's finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. But those who have spent years on Detroit’s payroll worry about their depleted pensions and lack of healthcare coverage when they retire. The bankruptcy restructured or wiped out about $7 billion in debt, while setting aside $1.7 billion to improve city services. Businesses, foundations and the state donated more than $800 million to soften pension cuts.
For the first time in the Olympics, men will compete in artistic swimming, formerly called synchro
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year's Paris Olympics. Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. But next year for the first time they will have the Olympic stage. American artistic swimmer Bill May says “there has always been that misconception that it’s a female-only sport, or that it’s for wimps, or that it’s not a difficult sport.” This is not the synchronized swimming that your parents or grandparents watched. The acrobatic team event is physical with flips and throws and swimmers diving off the shoulders of teammates below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.