US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous heat wave is threatening a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits. Some of about 200 cooling centers in metro Phoenix are planning Saturday to extend their weekend hours, and emergency rooms are ready to treat people with heat-related illnesses. Las Vegas casinos are offering respite from the heat for many people. Albuquerque splash pads are planning extended hours, and the city's swimming pools are offering free entry. Forecasters in Phoenix say the city is on track to set a new record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees.
Israel's Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was discharged after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell. Netanyahu, 73, was discharged on Sunday after being rushed to the hospital the day before for feeling mild dizziness. His office said his test results were normal and that Netanyahu was feeling “very good." It said Netanyahu spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Doctors said he suffered dehydration and ordered him to remain in the hospital overnight for further observation.
Federal judge rules Oregon’s tough new gun law is constitutional
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure — one of the toughest in the nation — is constitutional. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that banning large capacity magazines and requiring a permit to purchase a gun falls in line with “the nation’s history and tradition of regulating uniquely dangerous features of weapons and firearms to protect public safety,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Oregon voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun. The Oregon measure’s fate has been carefully watched as one of the first new gun restrictions passed since the Supreme Court ruling last June.
Alabama woman who disappeared after reporting child on highway returns home following two-day search
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old Alabama woman has returned home after being the focus of a two-day search by police and family members who reported her missing after she stopped to check on a child who was walking along a highway. AL.com reports police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell returned alone to the home in Hoover, Alabama, she shares with her parents and was brought to a hospital for evaluation. Russell's whereabouts weren't immediately clear since late Thursday night when she called 911 and a family member to say she was checking on a young child walking along Interstate 459.
Tesla's 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says
Tesla says its first electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Elon Musk's company tweeted a photo Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the vehicle, which Tesla calls the Cybertruck. The truck is behind schedule. Back in 2019, Tesla said production would start in late 2021. The truck has a stainless-steel body and sharp angles that give it a different look. Some analysts say it's a niche product that won’t have broad appeal. Meanwhile, competitors like Ford and Rivian are already delivering electric pickups.
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Hampton police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is the city roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton. Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in that neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive. Authorities haven't released the victims' names, saying they are trying to notify their families.
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising
NEW YORK (AP) — Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection. Not only does he face federal charges on a host of financial crimes, records show he raised a relatively paltry $138,000 over the past three months. He used $85,000 of it to help repay the hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. The underwhelming fundraising suggests a struggle to fend off fellow Republican Kellen Curry. The Afghanistan war veteran and former J.P. Morgan banker raised more than $200,000 during the same period. The top Democrat vying to retake the district has raised more than $345,000.
What to stream this weekend: 'Asteroid City,' Lukas Nelson, 'Quarterback' and 'Secrets of Playboy'
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang, the return of the silly, witty, Emmy-nominated comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and Wes Anderson’s stylish and star-studded “Asteroid City” comes to premium video on demand. The new Netflix series “Quarterback” takes an unprecedented look at the lives of popular QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for the entire 2022 season. And A&E's “Secrets of Playboy” docuseries returns for a second season, examining Playboy’s impact on pop culture and those directly involved with the company.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims' families
NEW YORK (AP) — Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York's Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible. Police on Friday announced the arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. They say he killed at least three of the 11 people whose homicides in the area have baffled investigators for more than a dozen years. There were doubts about whether the serial killer would ever be caught. But now that a suspect is in custody, families of the victims say they hope to obtain some closure as they continue to process the unexpected news of a break in the case.
