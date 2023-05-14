AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.
A year after Buffalo supermarket massacre, city's Black youth still shaken
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As Buffalo, New York, marks one year since a racist massacre at a supermarket, many young Black people in the city are grappling with a shaken sense of personal security and complicated feelings about how their community was targeted. City officials will hold memorial events Sunday in the neighborhood where a white supremacist killed 10 shoppers and workers at the Tops Family Market. Some teens who live in the neighborhood say they still feel nervous in public places and are thinking about racism in ways they didn't before the attack.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron
PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces. Macron’s office announced the Paris leg of Zelenskyy’s trip, and France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday. Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to reestablish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests.”
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has been rediscovered in a Rhode Island church. The artwork is stirring questions about race, the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. Experts say the window installed in 1878 in the long-closed St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren is one of the earliest public examples of Christ portrayed as a person of color. It also shows Christ interacting with women as equals. An architect turning the church into a private home hopes the window can be put on display in a museum.
Partial results in Turkey's election show President Erdogan leading, state-run news agency says
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish state-run news agency says partial results from Turkey’s national election show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead. With 47% of ballot boxes were counted, the state-run Anadolu Agency says Erdogan had 52.2% of Sunday's vote, compared to 41.9% for opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Kilicdaroglu's supporters disputed that he was trailing and accused the state-run outlet of bias. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off will be held in two weeks. Pre-election surveys indicated the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan had been trailing his main challenger.
‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family's journey to the US
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — When Luis López was lost in Panama's Darien Gap last year with his pregnant wife, their two children and her grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them. Now safe in El Paso, Texas, after fleeing Venezuela and hosted by a Catholic bishop, the family awaits his sister and mother. The two women also fled the country and crossed through the jungle, but with the end of U.S. pandemic-era asylum regulations and new migration rules looming over them. Despite that uncertainty, thousands like them are doing the same: fleeing poverty, violence and political persecution in their countries.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter again as well. The Grizzlies said Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The latest video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. It's unclear where or when the video was filmed. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Off-grid solar brings light, time and income to remotest villages
LAINDEHA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia's far-east island of Sumba, off-grid solar is lighting up lives for residents still living out of reach of the country's national electricity provider. For the equivalent of $3.50 per month paid over three years to grassroots social enterprise projects, villagers can buy solar home systems generating enough electricity for lightbulbs, cellphone chargers and other appliances. While financial, maintenance and supply issues remain, experts say the solar schemes on the island could be replicated across the vast archipelago nation and overseas, going the last mile to provide renewable energy to millions across the globe.
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
Women who have lost their mothers say grief tends to resurface during life’s milestones on on holidays like Mother’s Day. There are many kinds of support today for children and adults who have lost parents. There are summer camps for motherless girls, and podcasts devoted to the loss of a parent. The internet has helped connect people who are grieving. And there are lots of support groups online and in person. Experts say it's part of a change in the way society treats grief today. The current understanding is that grief should be talked about and shared and can last a long time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.