Rastafari gain sacramental rights to marijuana in Antigua and Barbuda, celebrate freedom of worship
LIBERTA, Antigua (AP) — For decades, members of the Rastafari community have been persecuted and imprisoned for their ritualistic marijuana use. But the islands of Antigua and Barbuda recently became one of the first Caribbean nations to grant Rastafari official sacramental authorization to grow the herb. Prime Minister Gaston Browne says his government took this step to try to bring respect to the Rastafari faith. Members of the island’s Rastafari community spoke to the AP in their sacred grounds, where they worship and grow food and marijuana. As public opinion and policy continues to shift across the world toward legalization of marijuana, Rastafari are clamoring for freedom of worship and the curtailing of persecution.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two passenger trains have derailed in India, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged coaches. Authorities say about 400 people were taken to hospitals after Friday's accident, which happened in eastern India, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata. The cause was under investigation. The number of dead was not immediately clear. The director-general of state fire services confirmed at least 13 deaths. The New Delhi television news channel reported that 30 people were feared dead.
People rescued after building partially collapses near Yale campus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven firefighters and other authorities are responding to reports of a partial building collapse with people trapped a few blocks away from Yale University. Few details were immediately available but officials say there appear to be no fatalities. Several people were removed from the building, and firefighters later said everyone at the site was accounted for. A spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker says initial information indicates there was a partial collapse of a building under construction on Lafayette Street and some people were injured. Multiple ambulances were on the scene.
New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Kremlin foe Navalny's demands in prison: moonshine, a balalaika and a pet kangaroo -- all denied
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has released excerpts of his correspondence with prison administrators, detailing his sarcastic demands for things like a bottle of moonshine, a balalaika and even a kangaroo. His requests were denied. Responses from prison officials, posted on his social media account by his legal team, came after he has spent almost 180 days in solitary confinement since last summer at Penal Colony No. 6 in the Vladimir region east of Moscow. The Kremlin critic, who exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests, is serving a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court — charges he dismisses as politically motivated.
Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is famous for its ancient sites. But the country's Culture Ministry says the oldest of them all, dating to the time of modern humans' hominin ancestors, has been discovered in an open coal mine in the southern Megalopolis area. The find announced Thursday would drag back the dawn of Greek archaeology by up to a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. Researchers say they discovered rough stone tools from about 700,000 years ago, as well as the remains of an extinct species of giant deer, elephants, hippopotamus, rhinoceros and a macaque monkey.
What to stream this weekend: Foo Fighters, 'The Idol,' LeBron James and 'American Gladiators' doc
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Foo Fighters and some lost songs by the late Kenny Rogers, a new gritty HBO series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson called “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. LeBron James’s origin story is dramatized in the film “Shooting Stars” and ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series returns with “The American Gladiators Documentary,” a two-part film examining the history of the former syndicated reality-competition show. There's also a release of Bob Dylan re-recordings of old songs that will have fans
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday evening from the Oval Office on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. Biden is expected to sign the measure on Saturday. That will end a tumultuous episode in Washington that threatened an unprecedented default on the country’s debt, which would have sent shockwaves through the global economy. Biden’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time.
In gun law push, Tennessee governor's office memo says NRA prefers to 'round up mentally ill people'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws “to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties." The talking points came in memos drafted by the Republican’s staffers as part of their initial attempt to pass a gun control proposal in April. Lee has previously praised the NRA’s help on other legislation. He has since faced its opposition on his proposal to keep guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. Lawmakers are expected to consider the change in an August special session.
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) — Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans view as a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to Black service members. The change is part of a broad Department of Defense initiative to rename military installations bearing the name of confederate soldiers. It was prompted by the 2020 George Floyd protests. A naming commission estimates the cost of renaming the base will be about $6.37 million. The commission visited the base and met with and members of the surrounding community to solicit their input. The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.