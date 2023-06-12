In Miami, Trump's ardent backers are a sign of the city's rightward shift
MIAMI (AP) — The federal charges against former President Donald Trump over classified documents have propelled the city of Miami to the center of a storyline that had been thought to be unfolding in Washington. Miami is the site of Trump's first court appearance on Tuesday, a once-Democratic stronghold that has shifted rightward in recent years. Among Latinos in South Florida, some have even drawn comparisons between the former president’s prosecution and events abroad in which opposition leaders are arrested or prosecuted. Supporters are rallying people to show up in Miami to protest Trump’s prosecution.
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
Russia's improved weaponry and tactics pose challenges to Ukraine's counteroffensive
As Ukrainian troops probe Russian defenses, Kyiv’s forces face an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and skills. Russia has built heavily fortified defenses along the more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, honed its electronic weapons to reduce Ukraine’s edge in combat drones and used its massive Cold-War-era arsenal of heavy bombs to turn them into precision-guided gliding munitions capable of striking targets without putting its warplanes at risk. That could threaten to turn the fight into a long battle of attrition.
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire's cause
State and federal investigators Monday were trying to find out why a tanker fire collapsed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway, throwing hundreds of thousands of morning commutes into chaos and disrupting commerce for untold numbers of businesses. I-95 will be closed in both directions for weeks at the start of summer travel season. Motorists should expect extensive delays and street closures and avoid the northeast corner of the sixth-large city in the country, transportation officials said. The accident also disrupted the car route from Canada to Florida through the Boston, New York and Washington metropolitan areas, increasing Americans’ dependence on air travel and the interstate rail network.
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities have halted mobile app appointments to admit asylum-seekers at a Texas border crossing after advocates warned U.S. authorities that migrants are being extorted there. Customs and Border Protection has not said what prompted the decision to stop scheduling appointments via the CBP One app for the crossing in Laredo, Texas. The change went into effect June 3. Migrants told The Associated Press that Mexican immigration officials across the Texas border in Nuevo Laredo took their travel documents. They say the officials threatened to make them miss their scheduled asylum appointments if they did not pay them.
Political collateral? Oregon GOP walkout on 'culture war' bill threatens billions in school funds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Funding for schools, literacy programs and special education teachers in Oregon are in possible jeopardy after a nearly six-week Republican walkout has stalled hundreds of bills. The GOP standoff over a bill that would expand access to abortion and gender-affirming health care could scuttle much-needed education funding in a year when the stars seemed to align for Oregon’s budget. Tax revenues have exceeded state economists’ projections, allowing the state House to approve a record K-12 budget of $10.2 billion. But the legislation needs a vote from the Senate, as do other bills aimed at boosting early literacy and school staffing. The legislative session ends on June 25.
60 years after Medgar Evers' murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — It's been 60 years since civil rights leader Medgar Evers was murdered outside his Mississippi home. His widow, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 90 years old. She says he misses him terribly and is proud of his legacy. Several events have been held in Mississippi this month to commemorate the work of the Evers family. Evers was leader of the Mississippi NAACP from 1954 until his death in 1963. He pushed for voting rights and racial equality. Evers-Williams was national chairperson of the NAACP from 1995 to 1998. She says she remains committed to trying to eliminate racism and prejudice.
Youth go to trial in a test of state's obligation to protect Montana residents from warming
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Youth plaintiffs say warming temperatures are harming their health and threatening their futures as a closely-watched climate trial kicks in Montana. But a lawyer for the fossil fuel-friendly state said in opening arguments on Monday that Montana's emissions were “miniscule” on a global scale and eliminating them would have little impact. The 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys are trying to persuade a judge that the state’s allegiance to fossil fuel development endangers the young people’s health and livelihoods and those of future generations. Experts say the case in state court could set legal precedent but isn’t likely to make immediate changes to policy in fossil fuel-friendly Montana.
Pulse nightclub victims remembered on 7th anniversary of massacre
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Across central Florida, the 49 victims killed and dozens more survivors of the massacre at a gay-friendly nightclub were remembered with the unveiling of a 44-foot (13.4-meter) -wide mural and an overnight vigil at the site of the Pulse club on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. Several people gathered at the site of the Pulse nightclub at 2 a.m. Monday, around the time that gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in 2016, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. But that number was surpassed the next year when 58 people were killed in Las Vegas.
Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm
Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge. Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan’s departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months before leaving to lead the Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. The Post has been aggressive in transitioning to a digital world, but has still suffered from the financial problems of many organizations in the media industry. Ryan oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee as the Post’s top editor in 2021.
