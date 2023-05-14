Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries
BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict. A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. On the eve of his arrival, the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine with aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine.
Off-grid solar brings light, time and income to remotest villages
LAINDEHA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia's far-east island of Sumba, off-grid solar is lighting up lives for residents still living out of reach of the country's national electricity provider. For the equivalent of $3.50 per month paid over three years to grassroots social enterprise projects, villagers can buy solar home systems generating enough electricity for lightbulbs, cellphone chargers and other appliances. While financial, maintenance and supply issues remain, experts say the solar schemes on the island could be replicated across the vast archipelago nation and overseas, going the last mile to provide renewable energy to millions across the globe.
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has been rediscovered in a Rhode Island church. The artwork is stirring questions about race, the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. Experts say the window installed in 1878 in the long-closed St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren is one of the earliest public examples of Christ portrayed as a person of color. It also shows Christ interacting with women as equals. An architect turning the church into a private home hopes the window can be put on display in a museum.
Forced from Grand Canyon National Park, the Havasupai Tribe embraces spiritual homecoming
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small tribe in Arizona are marking the renaming of a popular campground in Grand Canyon National Park as Havasupai Gardens. The Havasupai Tribe had lobbied the federal government for years to change the name from Indian Garden. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names granted approval in November. Tribal members trekked down a portion of the Bright Angel Trail last week for a blessing and dedication ceremony. It was an emotional homecoming for participants. And for the federal government, it was a reckoning of sorts nearly a century after it forced the last of the Havasupai people from the land.
Biden's reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control. If, as his advisers believe, the single best thing Biden can do for his reelection prospects is to govern well, then the coming weeks can pose a near-existential test of his path to a second term. He's facing a showdown with Congress over the debt limit, chaos at the border as pandemic restrictions ease, and a pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific.
Syria's main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The leader of the most powerful al-Qaida-linked group in northwest Syria is rebranding his organization by moving away from extremist factions. Abu Mohammed al-Golani is marketing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a Syrian faction that does not conduct attacks outside the war-torn country. The move preceded steps of reconciliation between President Bashar Assad with Turkey and Gulf Arab states that backed fighters that have been trying to remove him from power since 2011. Experts say that al-Golani is trying to make sure he has a role in Syria's future once the war ends.
Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appears to be holding, after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel. As the truce took hold Sunday, in Gaza, residents surveyed the latest damage caused to their surroundings, with gaping holes left in the apartments serving as hideouts for the six senior Islamic Jihad members killed during this round. Israel lifted most restrictions on residents in southern Israel which had borne the brunt of the rocket fire. The fighting was the latest in a long series of battles between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the seaside territory in 2007.
A year after mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket, bells to toll for victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The city of Buffalo will pause to mark the passing of one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three victims at a supermarket. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a moment of silence outside of the Tops Friendly Market on the city's East side Sunday. Church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m. to mark the time of the massacre. In the year since the shooting, victims' relatives have appeared before Congress to address white supremacy and gun reform. Others have sought to combat food insecurity that worsened when the neighborhood’s only grocery store was closed for two months. The gunman is imprisoned for life.
Bangladesh, Myanmar brace as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter. U.N. agencies and aid workers have prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Their camps at Cox’s Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which is closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 135 miles per hour. It’s projected to make landfall on Sunday.
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical drama starring Johnny Depp. Last year’s festival produced three Oscar best-picture nominees: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness." This year’s festival is headlined by a pair of marquee premieres: Martin Scorsese’s Osage Nation 1920s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character. Ford and Michael Douglas will receive honorary Palme d'Ors during the festival, which runs through May 27.
