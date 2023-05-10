Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to charges alleging fraud, theft at heart of campaign
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos, the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last fall, is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos, 34, is being released from custody on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities. Santos has given no indication that he plans to step aside because of his indictment.
After sex assault verdict, Trump could face tough questions on CNN's prime-time town hall Wednesday
Donald Trump has long disparaged CNN, but on Wednesday night, he's set to join the network for a town hall in New Hampshire. His prime-time appearance comes a day after a civil jury in New York found the former president liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. The first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign already has drawn suspicion from both sides of the political divide. Democrats wonder why someone who still spread lies about his 2020 election loss should get a prime-time platform. Conservatives question why Trump appear on CNN and potentially give the network a ratings bump when he's been a frequent CNN critic.
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas in July 2020. Daniel Perry's attorney said after the sentencing Wednesday that his client will appeal and cooperate with efforts by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a pardon. Abbot has said he wants to pardon Perry, who was convicted of murder in April. Perry argued that he shot and killed Garrett Foster in self-defense. The Texas Board of Pardon and Parole is already reviewing Perry’s conviction on Abbott’s orders.
FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription. The unanimous vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the 1st birth control pill available over the counter. The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug later this summer. Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, met Wednesday to approve a new district administrator.
GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a 'political stunt'
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”
Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican state representatives' head-turning votes are helping advance a bill in the Texas House that proposes raising the purchase age for AR-style rifles. Reps. Sam Harless and Justin Holland on the House Select Committee on Community Safety voted in favor of the bill. The bill has little chance of becoming law in Texas, but the vote still prompted pushback from powerful gun rights groups Tuesday. Mass killings continue to spread anguish in Texas. That includes a gunman killing eight people at a mall near Dallas. Harless says “every kid has a right to go to school and feel safe.”
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs as COVID-19 restrictions end
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — U.S. officials will begin denying asylum on Thursday to migrants who show up at the Mexico border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to crack down on illegal border crossings. At the same time, there are plans to create new legal pathways, including 100 regional migration hubs across the Western Hemisphere. Administration officials say the measures are meant to fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S. southern border. Coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 had allowed border officials to quickly return many migrants who crossed. But those restrictions are ending on Thursday.
As more women forgo the hijab, Iran's government pushes back
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — More women are choosing not to wear the mandatory headscarf, or the hijab, publicly in Iran. Such open defiance of the law follows months of protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the country’s morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. Authorities are using legal threats, closing down businesses serving women refusing to cover their hair in public and sending reminders to enforce the hijab law. Analysts in Iran warn that if the government pushes too hard, it could reignite the protests. The Islamic Republic has been struggling with economic woes brought on by its standoff with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Ex-Raider Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing crash that killed Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs' plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
