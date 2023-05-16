ChatGPT's chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate artificial intelligence
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supported the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation: What led to it and what happens next
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say prosecutor John Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce.
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack on Kyiv as Europe, China look to exert influence
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air defenses have thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital with the help of Western-supplied weapons. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties were reported. A Ukrainian oficial said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density."
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico, says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police were trying to discover a motive.
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition. In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things" no matter what age. The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands May 18.
Danny Masterson's rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the second rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday. Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December. Jurors were hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts. The 47-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller will be first to give a closing argument in court Tuesday morning.
12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant
KEENE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas. Police in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, say 32-year-old Matthew Davis was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with 20-year-old Angel Gomez in the parking lot of the restaurant. A police news release says the boy was at the restaurant with Gomez and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle. Police say both Gomez and the boy were later arrested on murder warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.
Prince Harry seeks to challenge denial of request to pay for own UK police protection
LONDON (AP) — A lawyer has asked a London judge to allow Prince Harry to challenge the government's denial of his request to pay for police protection when he visits the U.K. Attorney Shaheed Fatima said Tuesday that the government had exceeded its authority. The British government stopped providing security after Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. He has said he doesn't feel safe bringing his young children to his home country. A government lawyer says it acted within its authority in denying the use of police as “bodyguards for the wealthy.”
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours of nonstop cooking after surpassing the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. By 19:40 GMT on Monday, Hilda Baci cooked for the 100th hour, becoming a national sensation and to the cheering of many in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos where her kitchen is set. The Nigerian chef told reporters she wanted to beat the record to show how hardworking and determined Nigerian youths are and also as a campaign for young African women who are sidelined in society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.