Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate is dashing to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default on its debts, and the House passed it Wednesday night. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he wants to finish up without bringing the issue “down to the wire.” Quick passage in the chamber will require cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, much like the centrist coalition that carried it to House passage. The U.S. is facing a potentially disastrous default as soon as Monday if Congress fails to act.
Jordan's crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s crown prince has married the scion of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world. Massive crowds gathered in a mood of excitement across the kingdom, as the young Hashemite royal was presented to a global audience. The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, has drawn a star-studded list headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate. But it also holds deep significance for the region. It emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability and refreshes the monarchy’s image after a bitter palace feud. It also could even help Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbor, Saudi Arabia.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
Store owner charged with murder in teen's shooting has shot at suspected shoplifters before
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a store owner in South Carolina charged with murder this week after shooting a 14-year-old boy he wrongly thought stole water has shot at suspected shoplifters two other times in the past eight years and not faced charges. Richland County deputies say 58-year-old Rick Chow got in a fight with a shoplifter in 2018 and shot the man in the leg. They say in 2015, a suspected shoplifter got in a car after Chow tried to stop him and Chow fired several shots at the vehicle after the suspect threatened to shoot him. Chow's lawyer has not commented on Monday's murder charge or the other shootings.
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share with others information from the document but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office. The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undercut his repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office.
Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican's deputy
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos has told House investigators he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies. Derek Myers worked briefly as a legislative assistant to Santos. After he was let go, he accused Santos of sexual harassment. Myers told staff of a House subcommittee Wednesday that when he was trying to get Santos to hire him in January, he sent at least six $150 payments to Vish Burra, the Republican's director of operations. Myers said he sent the money unsolicited because he believed Burra wasn’t getting paid at the time and couldn’t afford food. But he said he also hoped it might help him get a job. Burra declined to comment.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.
LGBTQ+ people flock to Florida for Gay Days festival
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida is about to become a hub of LGBTQ+ life. That's because tens of thousands of people are flocking to the area’s theme parks and hotels this week to go on thrill rides, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during the decades-long tradition known as Gay Days. The slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have championed aren't stopping organizers from encouraging visitors from around the world to come to Orlando. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people aren’t going away in Florida.
Coach confirms Lionel Messi's last match for PSG this weekend
Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club. PSG coach Christophe Galtier says ahead of their game against Clermont on Saturday that it will be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes. Galtier says “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer. ... and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.” PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League. The team is still waiting. PSG won its record-extending 11th French league title last weekend but it again exited Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape; ‘That '70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.
