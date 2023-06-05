Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal investigator says it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from a small plane that flew over the nation’s capital and crashed in Virginia, killing four people. The Federal Aviation Administration has said in a brief update Monday that the pilot and three passengers that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. A NTSB investigator told reporters Monday that it will take at least three to four days for investigators to reach the remote crash scene more than two miles north of Montebello, Virginia.
A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small' for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s upcoming agenda that involve Trump or one of his businesses. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing trademark registration violated free speech rights.
Resident sues after Iowa building collapse kills 3, says city and owners didn't warn them of danger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been recovered from a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa. Police said the last body was removed early Monday and nobody else is believed to have been killed. The dead are Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. One of the injured residents is suing the city and the building’s current and former owners. The lawsuit says they knew conditions were deteriorating and failed to warn residents of the risk. City documents show the historic building’s owner had been warned for months that parts of the century-old building were unstable.
Mississippi harms free speech by requiring state permits before protests, lawsuit says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new lawsuit says a Mississippi law will restrict free speech by requiring people to obtain permission from state law enforcement officials for any protest near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. The lawsuit seeks to block the mandate from taking effect July 1. The federal suit was filed Thursday by the Poor People’s Campaign and several other organizations against the two people authorized to issue permits: Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and the chief of the state-run Capitol Police department, Bo Luckey. The Associated Press sought comment Monday from the Department of Public Safety, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond.
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft's email platform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning. Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. ET Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then. The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Monday Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and later added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year's NBA playoffs
MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league. When facing a deficit of at least 12 points this postseason, the Heat are 7-6. The rest of the NBA is 6-59. Combined. The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series. Miami rallied from 15 points down.
Counteroffensive? Probing defenses? What's playing out on Ukraine's battlefields?
While Kyiv is silent about the start of any counteroffensive, fighting is raging in several sections of the front line, signaling that the long-expected campaign could finally be getting underway. Moscow claims it has successfully fended off a Ukrainian attempt to ram through Russia’s defenses, but some pro-Kremlin military bloggers painted a different picture, acknowledging that Kyiv’s troops made some quick gains. Many military experts expect Ukraine to try to ram through Russian defenses toward the Sea of Azov coast to break the land corridor to Crimea that Moscow created after capturing the kea port of Mariupol in May 2022.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show's star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device
Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up efforts to fight false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence. A top EU Commission official said Monday that the ability of a new generation of AI chatbots to create complex content and visuals in seconds raises “fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.” The 27-nation bloc has asked Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and other tech companies that have signed up to the voluntary EU agreement on combating disinformation to work to tackle the AI problem. The official says companies should roll out technology to recognize AI-generated content and “clearly label this to users."
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be transported from Texas to California and dropped off in Sacramento. That's according to California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta. Sixteen Colombian and Venezuelan migrants showed up outside of the Roman Catholic Church diocese’s headquarters in Sacramento on Friday. Bonta says he’s looking into whether any crimes may have been committed in what could be the latest group to have been moved from a Republican-led state to one led by Democrats. California officials say the migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by charter plane to California’s capital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.