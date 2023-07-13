First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. Previously all birth control pills required a doctor's note. Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S. Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access. They note that young women and those from low-income and minority backgrounds face extra hurdles getting a prescription.
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days. The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye. Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Biden made clear that the U.S. interested. “I’m serious on a prisoner exchange,” he said. "That process is underway.”
Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' as he celebrates newest member Finland
HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and other NATO leaders showed the world that the military alliance remains “more united than ever." Biden spoke Thursday as he capped a trip in Europe meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden says the allies understand that Ukraine's fight is a fight not only about that country's future but also about sovereignty, security and freedom worldwide. Biden spoke in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. Finland became NATO’s newest member earlier this year, an entry that effectively doubled the alliance’s border with Russia.
Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centers ranging from brand-new wings in Russian prisons to clammy basements. Most have no status under Russian law. An Associated Press investigation also found that Russia is making plans to hold potentially thousands more. A Russian government document obtained by the AP dating to January outlined plans to create 25 new prison colonies and six other detention centers in occupied Ukraine by 2026. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May that would make it easier for Russia to deport Ukrainians who resist Russian occupation deep into Russia indefinitely, which has already happened in multiple cases documented by the AP.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
WASHINGTON (AP) — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.
The gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue is found eligible for the death penalty
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty. A federal jury announced its decision Thursday, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death or life in prison. Bowers stormed the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. The defense is trying to persuade jurors to spare his life. Testimony is now expected to shift to the impact of Bowers’ crimes on survivors and the victims’ loved ones.
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer is in full swing. A heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest is bringing triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Forecasters say blistering conditions Thursday will build throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. An excessive heat watch is in effect through Sunday for interior Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This week across the U.S., more than 111 million people are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday. SAG-AFTRA said its decision on whether to join striking screenwriters will be decided by leadership at a meeting Thursday. If the actors go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions. If that happens, actors will formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
In ‘Oppenheimer,’ Christopher Nolan builds a thrilling, serious blockbuster for adults
NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Nolan has never been one to take the easy or straightforward route while making a movie. He prefers practical effects over computer generated ones and real locations over soundstages. He shoots on large format film with large, cumbersome, and sometimes impractical cameras to get the best possible cinematic image. And in the matter of the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography that provided the inspiration for his new film, in theaters July 21, Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s “American Prometheus,” a riveting linear narrative in itself, was simply a starting point to make a beguiling labyrinth of emotion, suspense and drama.
Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. Vondrousova eliminated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open. Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday. Jabeur was the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.
