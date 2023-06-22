The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible
The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible that was en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard said in a tweet Thursday that the debris field was discovered within the search area by a remotely operated underwater robot. The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. The vessel was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that a man whose conviction on gun charges was called into question by a recent high court decision is out of luck. The court’s conservatives were in the 6-3 majority Thursday against Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was given a 27-year prison sentence for violating a federal law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people with previous criminal convictions. Jones had argued for another chance to get his conviction thrown out following a 2019 court decision holding that prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon. The three liberal justices wrote in dissent that the decision produces “bizarre outcomes” and “disturbing results.”
GOP's Boebert wanted to impeach Biden, but House Speaker McCarthy had other plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now. But the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue demonstrates the challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his own Republican majority. Conservatives are lining up other such votes — to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others. It’s all part of the right flank’s broader effort to steer control of the House away from the traditional centers of power, including the speaker’s office. For now, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert, the Colorado Republican, to send the Biden impeachment resolution to committees for review. The House is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
Is it chicken? Here's how the first bite of 'cell-cultivated' meat tastes
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken.
Hondurans see little hope for nation's prisons as details of cold-blooded massacre emerge
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities in Honduras are beginning to hand over to relatives the hacked, burned corpses of 46 women killed in the worst riot at a women’s prison in recent memory. The emerging picture of Tuesday's violence was of a coldly planned massacre of supposed rival gang members by inmates belonging to the notorious Barrio 18 street gang. The carnage raised questions of how this could have happened, and whether it may increase pressure for Honduras to emulate the drastic zero-tolerance, no-privileges prisons in neighboring El Salvador. President Xiomara Castro fired the security minister and ordered prisons placed under the temporary control of military police to train new guards, but she didn’t announce any improvements to the poor conditions in prisons.
Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment being examined at NTSB hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fire chiefs whose departments were the first on scene of February’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio agree that firefighters need more training, but that it would be hard for them ever to be fully prepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude. The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a rare field hearing in East Palestine, Ohio. Thursday's proceedings are focused on the emergency response and the crucial decision officials made to release toxic vinyl chloride from five cars and burn it to keep them from exploding. That move sent a towering plume of black smoke over the town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and prompted thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey says America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies. But using costly measures to create new colonies, beekeepers are somehow keeping afloat. Thursday’s University of Maryland and Auburn University survey says that even though 48% of colonies were lost in the year that ended April 1, the number of United States honeybee colonies remained relatively stable. Honeybees are crucial to the food supply, pollinating more than 100 of the crops we eat, including nuts, vegetables and fruits. Scientists blame parasites, pesticides, starvation and climate change for large die-offs.
In Europe's empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing
MECHELEN, Belgium (AP) — Across Europe, churches, convents and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict after faith and church attendance shriveled over the past half century. More of the once-sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops and climbing walls to night clubs. The phenomenon is seen across much of Europe’s Christian heartland from Portugal to Austria, but really stands out in Flanders, in northern Belgium. Every of the 300 towns in Flanders has about six churches and often not enough faithful to fill a single one.
San Francisco displays the largest ever pink triangle for Pride month in a stand against pushback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year. Volunteers say they want to take a stand for their rights amid a national pushback from conservative lawmakers. Hundreds of volunteers installed the triangle made out of cloth and canvas on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks viewpoint as part of the city's Pride celebrations. The annual tradition started in 1995, but this year’s triangle is the largest. It is nearly an acre in size and visible from up to 20 miles away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.