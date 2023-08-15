Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday night is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced the then-president’s efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Will Donald Trump show up at next week's presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing for it
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate. But his rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week. Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part of the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has participated in weekly sessions with an eye toward drawing clear contrasts with Trump. And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, is planning to show she can stand up to bullies. In all, eight Republican candidates, including Trump, have met the fundraising and polling thresholds required to qualify for the debate.
Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty to charges in Trump's classified documents case
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, has pleaded not guilty to scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents. An attorney for De Oliveira entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in the federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida. The case brought by special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of illegally keeping top-secret records at his Florida club and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them. De Oliveira and his attorney walked out of the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, have also pleaded not guilty.
Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires as teams intensify search
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui. They expect to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensify the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals. The police chief said Monday that crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area. Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
Russia unleashes a country-wide missile barrage on Ukraine as Putin addresses security conference
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of missiles on regions across Ukraine, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure. The barrage came as Moscow’s war on its neighbor nears the 18-month mark, and just hours before top Russian military officials and their counterparts from Asia, the Middle East and Africa gathered outside Moscow for a security conference. The fighting in Ukraine is likely to dominate the meeting's agenda. The Ukrainian air force says Russia fired a total of 28 cruise missiles at the country early on Tuesday. Sixteen of them were intercepted. Damage has been reported in the regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk.
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students. Prosecutors agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say they won't seek seek a sentence that's longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled this shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher’s $40 million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence.
The Taliban believe their rule is open-ended and don't plan to lift the ban on female education
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — The chief Taliban spokesman says the Taliban view their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat. He spoke in an interview on the eve of Tuesday's second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country. He also suggested a ban on female education will remain in place. The ban was the first in a flurry of restrictions that keep Afghan girls and women from classrooms, most jobs and much of public life. The Taliban seized power in 2021, as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew after two decades of war.
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic near Armageddon. Where it could go next sparks outcry
TEL MEGIDDO, Israel (AP) — An ancient Holy Land mosaic inscribed with an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists. Should the centuries-old decorated floor, located near the prophesied site of Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a U.S. museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices? Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the U.S, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.
Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman" for his refusal to travel by air. There's no getting around air travel in big-time sports, but at least some athletes are being more proactive, like Giants star Joc Pederson. He's worked with San Francisco's staff to overcome his anxiety with meditation, visualization and calculated breath work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.