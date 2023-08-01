Russia accuses Ukraine of striking same Moscow building that was hit by drone days ago
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine in yet another drone attack on Moscow and its surroundings. One of the drones on Tuesday hit the same building in the capital that was damaged by a drone in a similar attack Sunday. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow was "getting used to a full-fledged war,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement. Russian officials claim that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer who spent years fetching luxury cars for club members is the latest person ensnared in Donald Trump’s ballooning legal troubles. Carlos De Oliveira appeared in court in Florida on Monday to face charges connected to what prosecutors allege was a scheme directed by the ex-president and current GOP front-runner to try to erase security footage after it was subpoenaed by a grand jury. De Oliveira is also charged with lying to investigators. De Oliveira is the second little-known Trump employee charged in connection to his alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, club. De Oliveira's case highlights the collateral damage of Trump’s mounting legal woes.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI’s hallucination problem fixable?
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — France, Italy and Spain have announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals. France told people to carry no more than a small bag for the flights starting Tuesday, after a military coup in Niger. The coup has won backing from three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. Spain’s Defense Ministry announced preparations to evacuate more than 70 nationals and Italy also said it was arranging a flight.
Efforts to help Haitians suffer grave blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Efforts to help Haitians survive the gang violence swamping their nation suffered a grave blow with the kidnapping of an American nurse from New Hampshire and her daughter, who remained missing Tuesday. Around 200 Haitians had marched in their nation’s capital to show their anger over the abduction of Alix Dorsainvil, who was working for the nonprofit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti when she and her daughter were seized Thursday. The kidnapped women is the wife of the ministry's founder, Sandro Dorsainvil. Witnesses told The Associated Press that Alix Dorsainvil was working in the small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her.
Hawaii could see a big hurricane season, but most homes aren't ready
HONOLULU (AP) — Two-thirds of the single-family homes on Hawaii's most populous island have no hurricane protections. This year’s return of El Nino is highlighting this weakness because it boosts the odds that more tropical cyclones will travel through Hawaii’s waters. El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of equatorial waters in the central and eastern Pacific. It affects weather worldwide. Hawaii has already felt its wrath as a tropical storm passed south of the Big Island last month. Warming oceans heated by climate change could also strengthen tropical storms and nudge them further north, potentially putting them on a collision course with Hawaii.
Floods around Chinese capital kill at least 20, leave 27 missing as thousands evacuated
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say days of unusually heavy rains around China’s capital, Beijing, have flooded houses, torn apart roads and left at least 20 people dead and 27 missing. The flooding prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable areas to schools and other public buildings. Cars were washed away and piled into stacks by the rushing waters. The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing. Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see large amounts of rain has led to scores of deaths. Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.
Thermo Fisher Scientific settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. They were the the first human cells to be successfully cloned and have been reproduced infinitely, becoming a cornerstone of modern medicine. The settlement came after closed-door negotiations all day Monday. Attorney Ben Crump represents the Lacks family. He said the terms of the agreement are confidential.
Once nearing extinction, Brazil's golden monkeys have rebounded from yellow fever, scientists say
A new population study shows golden lion tamarins are rebounding in Brazil. The monkeys are endangered but are considered one of conservation’s rare success stories. That story seemed imperiled after an outbreak of yellow fever killed a third of the population. There are now about 4,800 of the monkeys in the wild. That means more golden lion tamarins are bounding through Brazilian rainforest than any time since efforts to save the species started in the 1970. Biologists conducted the population survey over roughly a year by checking whether monkeys responded to playback recordings of the monkey’s long call, which basically means “I’m here. Are you there?”
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That's the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.
