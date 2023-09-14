Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
New England has been roiled by wild weather including a likely tornado. Next up is Hurricane Lee
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A hurricane watch is in place for portions of Maine, while a large area of coastal New England is under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee is expected to reach the region later this week. The threat of another storm comes as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night that the hurricane watch extends from Stonington, Maine, to the U.S.-Canadian border. The tropical storm watch covers Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Rainfall earlier this week inundated parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libyan city where 5,100 died in flooding after 2 dams collapsed
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people. The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless. The dam failures in the mountains above Derna sent floodwaters roaring through the city and swept away entire blocks. The toll is certain to rise with bodies still being recovered, and tallies coming from other areas affected by the storm.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” on Wednesday for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The two leaders held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply Russia with ammunition for its war in Ukraine. The meeting at Russia's spaceport underscored how their interests are aligning. Putin is believed to be seeking North Korean stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets, while Kim is believed to be seeking Russian help in developing military reconnaissance satellites. Russia would be violating international sanctions if it buys arms from North Korea, or provides it with rocket technology.
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the nation has been transfixed by the two-week manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Souza Cavalcante, another fugitive drama has been playing out in the nation's capital with comparatively minimal attention. Christopher Haynes has been on the run for a week, since escaping from police custody at George Washington University hospital on Sept. 6. Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier in the day on murder charges. The national media has tracked every development in Cavalcante’s flight and capture Wednesday morning, But Haynes has basically dropped off the map.
At the University of North Carolina, two shootings 30 years apart show how much has changed
Two shootings three decades apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. One graduate who covered the earlier shooting for the school newspaper is now a journalism professor who kept his students safe during last month's lockdown. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads.
Federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal with issue likely to be decided by Supreme Court
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But the judge declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Wednesday agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The ruling is ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program’s fate before the high court for a third time. Hanen had previously declared the 2012 Obama-era program illegal.
Biden rules on clean cars face crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles — a major source of planet-warming emissions — face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach, while environmental groups and the Biden administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
Son of Aung Sang Suu Kyi is worried about her health in detention and about Myanmar's violent crisis
BANGKOK (AP) — The son of ousted Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi says he has always avoided talking to the media, but this time is different. He’s increasingly worried about his imprisoned 78-year-old mother’s health and about Myanmar’s violent political crisis, which he calls desperate. Kim Aris says his mother has no access to legal counsel or to her personal doctors and is under a form of solitary confinement. She was arrested in 2021 when the army seized power from her elected government. The military takeover triggered massive protests that were brutally suppressed, triggering a bloody civil war. Aris said in an interview: “So now I’m doing all I can to try and help the situation and bring awareness of this situation to the wider world.”
Paintings on pesos illustrate Argentina's currency and inflation woes
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The rapid depreciation of the Argentine currency and one of the world’s highest inflation rates has made it difficult for Argentines to make ends meet. The peso has depreciated around 60% compared to the U.S. dollar over the past year. As Argentines react with dismay and anger, artists are seeking to show the economic damage the best way they know how, with art. As they express themselves, the artwork increases the value of the increasingly worthless bills they use as material.
