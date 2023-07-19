Russia strikes Ukraine's critical port facilities in Odesa after halting grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed intense overnight drone and missile attacks that officials said damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounded at least 12 people. The Agriculture Ministry said the bombardment crippled a significant part of the grain export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain. The attacks came days after President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for an attack on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed from Kyiv in 2014. Putin also pulled Moscow out of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which enabled Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.
Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
WASHINGTON (AP) — A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, asking witnesses in recent months about a chaotic White House meeting that included discussion of seizing voting machines and about lawyers’ involvement in plans to block the transfer of power. They’ve also discussed with witnesses schemes by Trump associates to enlist slates of Republican fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced pressure campaigns over the election results.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to repatriate him anytime soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals. Pvt. Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday. That was a day after he was supposed to leave the country and travel to a base in the U.S. King was released from a South Korean prison earlier this month, not the first time he’d run into legal trouble in the country. King is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years.
Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. Louis Milione’s four years of consulting for Big Pharma preceded his 2021 return to the DEA to serve as Administrator Anne Milgram’s top deputy, renewing concerns about the revolving door between government and industry and its potential impact on the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of American overdose deaths.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
IRS whistleblowers will testify to Congress as they claim 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability and Ways and Means committees will lead a hearing Wednesday with two Internal Revenue Service employees — Greg Shapley and an as-yet-unnamed “whistleblower x." The two agents have claimed there was a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” into Hunter Biden, including delayed enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 election won by Joe Biden. The Justice Department has vehemently denied the allegations by the whistleblowers.
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country's democracy, U.S. ties
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel's president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. President Isaac Herzog's remarks came Wednesday in a speech to Congress acknowledging “intense and painful debate” at home over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government. Herzog became the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. His speech marks modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. But his visit also exposes the difficulties Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — High-water rescue crews have been pulling people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky, and a search continues for two children swept away by a wall of water in Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings and watches for the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The weather service says Wednesday’s rainfall could reach as much as 10 inches while rounds of thunderstorms blow through. Most affected is Mayfield, which was hard hit by deadly tornadoes in December 2021. Forecasters say these storms will move Thursday and Friday over New England.
'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
She's been Astronaut Barbie, Teacher Barbie, Doctor Barbie, President Barbie. And now after 64 years, we have live-action Movie Star Barbie. Writer-director Greta Gerwig serves up a clever, brash, idea-packed and especially eye-poppingly lovely visual take on Barbie's story, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, anchored by a flawless Margot Robbie and a scenery-chewing Ryan Gosling as Ken. Gerwig's neatest trick is how her film simultaneously and smoothly both mocks and admires its source material. Noveck says Gerwig deftly threads that needle, even if the film sags in its second half under the weight of its many ideas. Opens in theaters Friday.
